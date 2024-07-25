Open Extended Reactions

Noah Lyles will be making his second Olympic appearance at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Lyles previously took home a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Here are Lyles' other notable career accolades:

2024

World Indoor Championships silver medalist, 60m and 4x400m medley relay

World Relays gold medalist, 4x100 relay

2023

World Championships gold medalist, 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay (first man to complete sprint treble since Usain Bolt in 2015)

2022

World Championships gold medalist, 200m

Diamond League champion, 200m

2020

Tokyo Olympics bronze medal, 200m

2019

World Championships gold medalist, 200m and 4x100 relay

Diamond League champion, 200m and 100m

2018

Diamond League champion, 200m

2017

Diamond League champion, 200m

2016

World U20 Championships gold medalist, 100m and 4x100 relay

For more track and field updates, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, rankings, previews, and more.