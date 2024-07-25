        <
          Noah Lyles' track titles: Olympics, Championships, more

          Jul 25, 2024, 10:07 PM

          Noah Lyles will be making his second Olympic appearance at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Lyles previously took home a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

          Here are Lyles' other notable career accolades:

          2024

          World Indoor Championships silver medalist, 60m and 4x400m medley relay

          World Relays gold medalist, 4x100 relay

          2023

          World Championships gold medalist, 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay (first man to complete sprint treble since Usain Bolt in 2015)

          2022

          World Championships gold medalist, 200m

          Diamond League champion, 200m

          2020

          Tokyo Olympics bronze medal, 200m

          2019

          World Championships gold medalist, 200m and 4x100 relay

          Diamond League champion, 200m and 100m

          2018

          Diamond League champion, 200m

          2017

          Diamond League champion, 200m

          2016

          World U20 Championships gold medalist, 100m and 4x100 relay

