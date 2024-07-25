Noah Lyles will be making his second Olympic appearance at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Lyles previously took home a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Here are Lyles' other notable career accolades:
2024
World Indoor Championships silver medalist, 60m and 4x400m medley relay
World Relays gold medalist, 4x100 relay
2023
World Championships gold medalist, 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay (first man to complete sprint treble since Usain Bolt in 2015)
2022
World Championships gold medalist, 200m
Diamond League champion, 200m
2020
Tokyo Olympics bronze medal, 200m
2019
World Championships gold medalist, 200m and 4x100 relay
Diamond League champion, 200m and 100m
2018
Diamond League champion, 200m
2017
Diamond League champion, 200m
2016
World U20 Championships gold medalist, 100m and 4x100 relay
