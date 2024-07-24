Track and field records at the Olympics: Bolt, Felix, more

Open Extended Reactions

Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi is the most decorated male track and field athlete of all time at the Olympics, notching nine gold medals and three silver medals in the 1920s. The United States has had its own success in the sport with Allyson Felix, who has the most track and field medals for any woman at the Olympics, with seven gold, three silver, and one bronze.

Looking toward the future, two-time world champion Sha'Carri Richardson will make her Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games.

The 24-year-old American sprinter qualified for the 100 meters with a blistering finish of 10.71 seconds at U.S. trials in June. Richardson is also expected to be a key member of the U.S. women's 4x100 relay team.

Richardson is just one of a host of elite track and field athletes who will look to chase down the top records in Olympic history in Paris. Here's a look at some of those records.

Men's 100m

Usain Bolt (Jamaica): 9.63 seconds (Aug. 5, 2012)

Women's 100m

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica): 10.61 seconds (July 31, 2021)

Men's 200m

Usain Bolt (Jamaica): 19.30 seconds (Aug. 20, 2008)

Women's 200m

Florence Griffith Joyner (United States): 21.34 seconds (Sept. 29, 1988)

Men's 4x100m relay

Jamaica (Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Yohan Blake, Usain Bolt): 36.84 seconds (Aug. 11, 2012)

Women's 4x100m relay

United States (Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, Bianca Knight, Carmelita Jeter): 40.82 seconds (Aug. 10, 2012)

Men's 4x400m relay

United States (LaShawn Merritt, Angelo Taylor, David Neville, Jeremy Wariner): 2:55.39 (Aug. 23, 2008)

Women's 4x400m relay

Soviet Union (Tatyana Ledovskaya, Olga Nazarova, Mariya Pinigina, Olga Bryzgina): 3:15.17 (Oct. 1, 1988)

Men's 110m hurdles

Liu Xiang (China): 12.91 seconds (Aug. 27, 2004)

Women's 100m hurdles

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico): 12.26 seconds (Aug. 1, 2021)

Men's 400m hurdles

Karsten Warholm (Norway): 45.94 seconds (Aug. 3, 2021)

Women's 400m hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin (United States): 51.46 seconds (Aug. 4, 2021)

Men's steeplechase

Conseslus Kipruto (Kenya): 8:03.28 (Aug. 17, 2016)

Women's steeplechase

Gulnara Galkina-Samitova (Russia): 8:58.81 (Aug. 17, 2008)

Men's high jump

Charles Austin (United States): 7 feet, 10 inches (July 28, 1996)

Women's high jump

Yelena Slesarenko (Russia): 6 feet, 9 ⅛ inches (Aug. 28, 2004)

Men's long jump

Bob Beamon (United States): 29 feet, 2 ½ inches (Oct. 18, 1968)

Women's long jump

Jackie Joyner-Kersee (United States): 24 feet, 5 ½ inches (Sept. 29, 1988)

Men's triple jump

Kenny Harrison (United States): 59 feet, 4 ¼ inches (July 27, 1996)

