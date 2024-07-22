Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Kevin Durant's timeline to play for Team USA keeps getting pushed back as he recovers from a right calf strain. But he will absolutely be on the Olympic roster when it is set later this week.

USA Basketball coach Steve Kerr met with Durant on Monday and a decision was made to hold him out of the final exhibition game against Germany. The Americans won 92-88 to finish their pre-Olympic slate 5-0.

Durant, who suffered the injury training in mid-June and had an MRI when he joined Team USA in early July, is being considered day-to-day.

Kerr had hoped Durant would play in one of the games in London but the new plan is for him to practice with the team several times when it gets to France later this week. Kerr said he also wants Durant to have some contact and go through a scrimmage before bringing him back, which makes Sunday's pool play opener against Serbia in some doubt.

USA Basketball has until Saturday to finalize the roster, and Durant will be on it.

"There's no thought of replacing Kevin," Kerr said. "I was hoping he would get a game in here, but it just didn't work out that way."

Durant practiced last week and ramped up his activity level over the weekend, but he still was not ready Monday.

Durant flatly said "no" when asked last week whether his previous history with calf injuries -- he had a strain in his left calf just before suffering an Achilles tendon injury in the same leg during the 2019 NBA Finals -- affected how he was approaching his return from this injury.

Kerr was Durant's head coach with the Golden State Warriors at that time. Kerr said he knows from that experience that Durant routinely comes back strongly when returning from injuries.

"When he missed time, he came right back, and he is who he is," Kerr said. "He's one of the most skilled players of all time. So, we hope he comes back soon, and I think he'll fit right in."