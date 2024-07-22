Team USA vs. Germany: Live score, updates from Olympic tuneup

Open Extended Reactions

Team USA continues its preparation for a run at a fifth straight gold medal in men's basketball ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

After four exhibition wins this summer, the team will play its final tuneup game against Germany on Monday at London's O2 Arena before taking off for France.

On Saturday, the U.S. beat South Sudan in a 101-100 thriller thanks to LeBron James' layup with eight seconds left. Team USA previously beat Serbia and Australia in two games held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Those results followed a win over Canada in Las Vegas on July 10.

At the Olympics, Team USA will play three Group C games in Lille: on Sunday (Serbia), July 31 (South Sudan) and Aug. 3 (Puerto Rico). The knockout rounds then shift to Paris with the quarterfinals (Aug. 6), semifinals (Aug. 8) and gold medal game (Aug. 10) at Accor Arena.

Follow here for live updates and analysis from Team USA's game against Germany.

