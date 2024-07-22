Brian Windhorst reacts to the news that LeBron James was selected as Team USA's opening ceremonies flag bearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (1:03)

LONDON -- LeBron James has been voted by his fellow Olympians to be the Team USA flag-bearer at the opening ceremony on the River Seine on Friday in Paris.

James is the first men's basketball player to carry the flag for Team USA. Women's basketball players Sue Bird (2020) and Dawn Staley (2004) previously served in the honorary role. Paris is James' fourth Olympics. He won golds in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London and a bronze in 2004 in Athens.

"It's an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together," James said in a statement from London, where Team USA will play its final pre-Olympic exhibition game Monday against Germany.

"For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I'm proud to be a part of this important moment."

James was nominated for the honor by Stephen Curry, who filmed a video supporting the nomination, and USA Basketball.

"We are thrilled to announce LeBron James as one of two flag bearers who will lead Team USA in the Opening Ceremony, and officially open the Paris 2024 Games," U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement. "Being selected by your teammates to carry the flag is a tremendous honor - and a testament to LeBron's passion for Team USA and his dedication to his sport. We will watch with great pride as the flag bearers lead our athletes who are about to embark on a remarkable journey together."

Team USA's woman flag-bearer will be announced Tuesday.