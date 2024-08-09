When are the Olympics over? Closing ceremony date, time, more

Open Extended Reactions

After holding a nearly four-hour outdoor opening ceremony that included live musical performances, artistic dance routines and athletes sailing along the Seine River, the 2024 Paris Olympics organizing committee is tight-lipped on its plans to close out this year's Summer Games.

While specific details are scarce, the closing ceremony is expected to feature more than 100 acrobats and aerial performers inside the Stade de France, with rumors that actor Tom Cruise will execute a skydiving stunt to help usher in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. There are also reports that Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be featured in the ceremony.

Here are more details on the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

When is the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony is Sunday.

What time is the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stade de France just north of Paris. It's expected to last until 5:15 p.m. ET. There will also be an enhanced encore in primetime at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Where will the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony take place?

The closing ceremony will be held inside the Stade de France in Paris.

Who will host the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony?

"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon and longtime sports broadcaster Mike Tirico will host the event.

What will happen during the closing ceremony?

Traditionally, the closing ceremony begins with the Parade of Flags, in which athletes from each nation walk with their flag into the stadium. Since the Olympics originated in Greece, the Greek flag leads the procession, while the host country brings up the rear, according to the International Olympic Committee. Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead will carry the American flag at the closing ceremony in Paris.

The final medal presentation will take place during the closing ceremony for athletes who wrap up their competitions Sunday. The women's marathon, and the finals of men's handball, men's water polo, men's and women's weightlifting, men's and women's wrestling, women's basketball, women's modern pentathlon, women's volleyball, and men's and women's cycling will conclude Sunday.

Traditionally, the mayor of the current host city of the Summer Games passes the Olympic flag to the International Olympic Committee president, who then presents it to the mayor of the next host city. Staying with tradition, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will pass the Olympic flag to IOC president Thomas Bach, who will then present it to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Bass will be the first Black woman mayor to receive the official Olympic flag during a closing ceremony.

Following a preview of the 2028 Summer Games, the Olympic flame will be extinguished, marking the end of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

