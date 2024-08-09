Why do Olympic athletes ring a bell at Stade de France?

Open Extended Reactions

Track and field events and rugby matches have brought exciting performances to the Stade de France during the 2024 Summer Games. Apart from the Olympic prowess, another element has been on display during the festivities: a large bell.

What significance does the bell hold? Here are key facts on its significance to Paris:

Why is the bell included in the Olympics?

The bell is a special element in the restoration of the famous Notre Dame Cathedral. The bell was made in Normandy, at the Fonderie Cornille Havard in Villedieu-les-Poeles-Rouffigny. It is engraved with the Paris 2024 logo and will be on display in one of the cathedral's bell towers after the Olympics.

What happened to the Notre Dame Cathedral?

On April 15, 2019, the Notre Dame Cathedral was hit by a severe fire, which caused its spire and part of its roof to collapse (among other damage). Since the fire, the cathedral has undergone extensive repairs.

How does the bell factor into rugby and track & field events?

The French men's rugby team rang the bell after they won the tournament. The U.S. women's rugby team rang the bell and posed for a photo after they took home the bronze medal.

Track and field winners who take home gold medals also receive an opportunity to ring the bell.

When can fans visit the bell at the Notre Dame Cathedral?

The Notre Dame Cathedral is currently slated for an official reopening on December 8, 2024.

