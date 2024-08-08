Jeremy Schaap speaks to the historical significance of having two American Olympic legends at the Paris Games: Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles. (3:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Swimmer Katie Ledecky, who became the United States' most decorated Olympic female athlete of all time during the Paris Games, will share flag-bearer duties during the closing ceremony with gold medal-winning rower Nick Mead.

"Thank you, Team USA," Ledecky said in the video posted to social media by Team USA. "This is a huge honor. I can't wait for closing ceremony. It's been an honor representing our country here in Paris. I'm so proud to be part of this team."

.@katieledecky answers the call 🫡



The 14x Olympic medalist receives the news from @Robert_Finke that she'll be one of Team USA's flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony. 🇺🇸#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/bvTYp1eHxv — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024

Ledecky, 27, has 14 career Olympic medals after winning four, including two gold, in the Paris pool. Her nine career gold medals also is tied for the most by any female Olympian.

She capped off her Games with a gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle, joining Michael Phelps as the only swimmers to win the same event at four straight Games. She also won the women's 1,500-meter freestyle and medaled in the 400 freestyle (bronze) and 4x200 relay (silver).

Mead, 29, was part of the American men's four rowing team that won its first gold medal in the event since the 1960 Rome Games.

"I've got chills," Mead said in another video posted by Team USA. "That's pretty cool. I've gotta get a haircut."

The closing ceremony is scheduled for Sunday (3 p.m. ET) and will take place at Stade de France.