Who is Ilona Maher, the U.S. Olympic women's rugby star?

U.S. women's rugby star Ilona Maher has taken the 2024 Paris Olympics by storm with her dynamic performances on and off the field. A TikTok favorite, she's made her mark on social media with behind-the-scenes videos at the Summer Games.

Her popular Paris videos have covered:

Maher previously garnered attention at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with her videos on:

Apart from her social media fanfare, Maher has an accomplished athletic pedigree and career:

Father played rugby at Saint Michael's College

Began playing rugby at 17

Played rugby at Quinnipiac College for 3 years

Awarded the MA Sorensen Award for National Player of the Year in 2017

Olympics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics - 6th (Team - Women)

World Championships: 2022 - 4th (Team - Women); 2018 - 4th (Team - Women)

