          Who is Ilona Maher, the U.S. Olympic women's rugby star?

          Team USA
          • ESPN
          Jul 29, 2024, 10:02 PM

          U.S. women's rugby star Ilona Maher has taken the 2024 Paris Olympics by storm with her dynamic performances on and off the field. A TikTok favorite, she's made her mark on social media with behind-the-scenes videos at the Summer Games.

          Her popular Paris videos have covered:

          Maher previously garnered attention at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with her videos on:

          Apart from her social media fanfare, Maher has an accomplished athletic pedigree and career:

          • Father played rugby at Saint Michael's College

          • Began playing rugby at 17

          • Played rugby at Quinnipiac College for 3 years

          • Awarded the MA Sorensen Award for National Player of the Year in 2017

          • Olympics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics - 6th (Team - Women)

          • World Championships: 2022 - 4th (Team - Women); 2018 - 4th (Team - Women)

