Which Olympians have competed on 'Dancing with the Stars'?

From swimmers to gymnasts to ice skaters, many Olympic and Paralympic athletes have gone from the medal podium to the dance floor on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is the latest Olympian to join the cast.

Nedoroscik's pommel horse performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics skyrocketed him to fame and helped lead the United States men's gymnastics team to bronze. The achievement was as the first medal for the U.S. men in the team event since 2008.

Now, Nedoroscik sets his sights on the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, given to the winning pair at the end of each season of "Dancing with the Stars." Six Olympians have won the trophy, including gymnasts Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez.

Here's a look at Olympians and Paralympians who have competed on "Dancing with the Stars."

Season 1

Evander Holyfield

Won bronze in the men's boxing light heavyweight division at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Finished fifth on DWTS.

Season 4

Apolo Ohno

Won eight career Olympic medals (two gold) in short-track speed skating from 2002 to '10.

Won DWTS with partner Julianne Hough.

Clyde Drexler

Won gold in men's basketball as a member of the Dream Team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Finished eighth on DWTS.

Season 5

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Won bronze in the men's boxing featherweight division at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Finished ninth on DWTS.

Season 6

Kristi Yamaguchi

Won gold in women's singles figure skating at the 1992 Albertville Winter Games.

Won DWTS with partner Mark Ballas.

Monica Seles

Won bronze in women's singles tennis at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Finished 11th on DWTS.

Season 7

Maurice Greene

Won four career Olympic medals, including gold in the men's 100 meters at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Finished fifth on DWTS.

Misty May-Treanor

Won three straight Olympic gold medals in women's beach volleyball from 2004 to '12.

Withdrew from DWTS competition (Achilles injury).

Season 8

Shawn Johnson

Won four career Olympic medals, including gold in the women's balance beam at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Won DWTS with partner Mark Ballas.

Season 9

Louie Vito

Represented the U.S. in snowboarding at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and Italy at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

Finished eighth on DWTS.

Natalie Coughlin

Won five swimming medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics, including gold in the women's 100-meter backstroke and women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

Finished 10th on DWTS.

Season 10

Evan Lysacek

Won gold in men's singles figure skating at the 2010 Winter Games.

Finished second on DWTS.

Season 12

Sugar Ray Leonard

Won gold in the men's boxing light welterweight division at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Finished ninth on DWTS.

Season 13

Hope Solo

Won back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012 as the goalkeeper for the U.S. women's soccer team.

Finished fourth on DWTS.

Season 14

Martina Navratilova

The 18-time major singles tennis champion reached the quarterfinals of the women's doubles tournament at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Finished 12th on DWTS.

Season 15 ("Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars")

Shawn Johnson

Finished second.

Apolo Ohno

Finished fifth.

Season 16

Dorothy Hamill

Won gold in women's singles figure skating at the 1976 Innsbruck Winter Games.

Withdrew from DWTS competition (spinal injury).

Aly Raisman

Won six career Olympic medals in gymnastics, including gold in the floor exercise in 2012 and back-to-back golds in the team all-around in 2012 and 2016.

Finished fourth on DWTS.

Season 18

Meryl Davis

Won three career Olympic medals in the ice dance competition along with partner Charlie White, including gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Won DWTS with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Charlie White

Won three career Olympic medals in the ice dance competition along with partner Meryl Davis, including gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Finished fifth on DWTS.

Amy Purdy

Three-time Paralympic medalist between snowboard cross and banked slalom.

Finished second on DWTS.

Season 19

Lolo Jones

One of the few athletes who has competed in both the Summer Olympics (track and field) and Winter Olympics (bobsled).

Finished 13th on DWTS.

Season 20

Nastia Liukin

Won five career Olympic medals in gymnastics, including gold in the individual all-around at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Finished fourth on DWTS.

Season 23

Laurie Hernandez

Two-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast.

Won DWTS with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Ryan Lochte

Tied for third-most-decorated swimmer in Olympic history with 12 career medals, trailing only Michael Phelps (28) and Katie Ledecky (14).

Finished seventh on DWTS.

Season 24

Simone Biles

The most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast of all time, winning 11 career medals (seven gold) over three Summer Games.

Finished fourth on DWTS.

Nancy Kerrigan

Two-time Olympic medal-winning figure skater.

Finished sixth on DWTS.

Season 25

Victoria Arlen

Won four Paralympic medals in the pool at the 2012 London Games, including gold in the 100-meter freestyle.

Finished fifth on DWTS.

Season 26

Jamie Anderson

Three-time Olympic medal-winning snowboarder, including two gold medals in the women's slopestyle competition.

Finished ninth on DWTS.

Jennie Finch

Two-time Olympic medal-winning U.S. softball pitcher.

Finished fourth on DWTS.

Chris Mazdzer

Won silver in the men's singles luge at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Finished fourth on DWTS.

Mirai Nagasu

Won bronze in the team figure skating event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Finished fourth on DWTS.

Tonya Harding

Two-time Olympic figure skater.

Finished third on DWTS.

Adam Rippon

Won bronze in the team figure skating event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Won DWTS with partner Jenna Johnson.

Season 27

Danelle Umstead

Three-time Paralympic bronze-medal-winning alpine skier.

Finished 12th on DWTS.

Mary Lou Retton

Won five career Olympic medals, including gold in the individual all-around competition at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Games.

Finished ninth on DWTS.

Season 28

Lamar Odom

Won bronze as a member of the U.S. men's basketball team at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Finished 10th on DWTS.

Season 29

Johnny Weir

Two-time Olympic figure skater.

Finished sixth on DWTS.

Season 30

Suni Lee

Six-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast.

Finished fifth on DWTS.

Season 33

Stephen Nedoroscik

Won two bronze medals (men's pommel horse and men's team all-around) at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Note: The rest of the Season 33 "Dancing with the Stars" cast will be announced Wednesday.