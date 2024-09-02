Which Olympians have competed on 'Dancing with the Stars'?

From swimmers to gymnasts to ice skaters, many Olympic and Paralympic athletes have gone from the medal podium to the dance floor on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is the latest Olympian to join the cast.
Nedoroscik's pommel horse performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics skyrocketed him to fame and helped lead the United States men's gymnastics team to bronze. The achievement was as the first medal for the U.S. men in the team event since 2008.
Now, Nedoroscik sets his sights on the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, given to the winning pair at the end of each season of "Dancing with the Stars." Six Olympians have won the trophy, including gymnasts Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez.
Here's a look at Olympians and Paralympians who have competed on "Dancing with the Stars."
Season 1
Evander Holyfield
Won bronze in the men's boxing light heavyweight division at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.
Finished fifth on DWTS.
Season 4
Apolo Ohno
Won eight career Olympic medals (two gold) in short-track speed skating from 2002 to '10.
Won DWTS with partner Julianne Hough.
Clyde Drexler
Won gold in men's basketball as a member of the Dream Team at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
Finished eighth on DWTS.
Season 5
Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Won bronze in the men's boxing featherweight division at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
Finished ninth on DWTS.
Season 6
Kristi Yamaguchi
Won gold in women's singles figure skating at the 1992 Albertville Winter Games.
Won DWTS with partner Mark Ballas.
Monica Seles
Won bronze in women's singles tennis at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Finished 11th on DWTS.
Season 7
Maurice Greene
Won four career Olympic medals, including gold in the men's 100 meters at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Finished fifth on DWTS.
Misty May-Treanor
Won three straight Olympic gold medals in women's beach volleyball from 2004 to '12.
Withdrew from DWTS competition (Achilles injury).
Season 8
Shawn Johnson
Won four career Olympic medals, including gold in the women's balance beam at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Won DWTS with partner Mark Ballas.
Season 9
Louie Vito
Represented the U.S. in snowboarding at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and Italy at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
Finished eighth on DWTS.
Natalie Coughlin
Won five swimming medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics, including gold in the women's 100-meter backstroke and women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay.
Finished 10th on DWTS.
Season 10
Evan Lysacek
Won gold in men's singles figure skating at the 2010 Winter Games.
Finished second on DWTS.
Season 12
Sugar Ray Leonard
Won gold in the men's boxing light welterweight division at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.
Finished ninth on DWTS.
Season 13
Hope Solo
Won back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012 as the goalkeeper for the U.S. women's soccer team.
Finished fourth on DWTS.
Season 14
Martina Navratilova
The 18-time major singles tennis champion reached the quarterfinals of the women's doubles tournament at the 2004 Athens Olympics.
Finished 12th on DWTS.
Season 15 ("Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars")
Shawn Johnson
Finished second.
Apolo Ohno
Finished fifth.
Season 16
Dorothy Hamill
Won gold in women's singles figure skating at the 1976 Innsbruck Winter Games.
Withdrew from DWTS competition (spinal injury).
Aly Raisman
Won six career Olympic medals in gymnastics, including gold in the floor exercise in 2012 and back-to-back golds in the team all-around in 2012 and 2016.
Finished fourth on DWTS.
Season 18
Meryl Davis
Won three career Olympic medals in the ice dance competition along with partner Charlie White, including gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Won DWTS with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
Charlie White
Won three career Olympic medals in the ice dance competition along with partner Meryl Davis, including gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Finished fifth on DWTS.
Amy Purdy
Three-time Paralympic medalist between snowboard cross and banked slalom.
Finished second on DWTS.
Season 19
Lolo Jones
One of the few athletes who has competed in both the Summer Olympics (track and field) and Winter Olympics (bobsled).
Finished 13th on DWTS.
Season 20
Nastia Liukin
Won five career Olympic medals in gymnastics, including gold in the individual all-around at the 2008 Beijing Games.
Finished fourth on DWTS.
Season 23
Laurie Hernandez
Two-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast.
Won DWTS with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
Ryan Lochte
Tied for third-most-decorated swimmer in Olympic history with 12 career medals, trailing only Michael Phelps (28) and Katie Ledecky (14).
Finished seventh on DWTS.
Season 24
Simone Biles
The most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast of all time, winning 11 career medals (seven gold) over three Summer Games.
Finished fourth on DWTS.
Nancy Kerrigan
Two-time Olympic medal-winning figure skater.
Finished sixth on DWTS.
Season 25
Victoria Arlen
Won four Paralympic medals in the pool at the 2012 London Games, including gold in the 100-meter freestyle.
Finished fifth on DWTS.
Season 26
Jamie Anderson
Three-time Olympic medal-winning snowboarder, including two gold medals in the women's slopestyle competition.
Finished ninth on DWTS.
Jennie Finch
Two-time Olympic medal-winning U.S. softball pitcher.
Finished fourth on DWTS.
Chris Mazdzer
Won silver in the men's singles luge at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Finished fourth on DWTS.
Mirai Nagasu
Won bronze in the team figure skating event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Finished fourth on DWTS.
Tonya Harding
Two-time Olympic figure skater.
Finished third on DWTS.
Adam Rippon
Won bronze in the team figure skating event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Won DWTS with partner Jenna Johnson.
Season 27
Danelle Umstead
Three-time Paralympic bronze-medal-winning alpine skier.
Finished 12th on DWTS.
Mary Lou Retton
Won five career Olympic medals, including gold in the individual all-around competition at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Games.
Finished ninth on DWTS.
Season 28
Lamar Odom
Won bronze as a member of the U.S. men's basketball team at the 2004 Athens Olympics.
Finished 10th on DWTS.
Season 29
Johnny Weir
Two-time Olympic figure skater.
Finished sixth on DWTS.
Season 30
Suni Lee
Six-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast.
Finished fifth on DWTS.
Season 33
Stephen Nedoroscik
Won two bronze medals (men's pommel horse and men's team all-around) at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Check out the ESPN Olympics hub page for breaking news, in-depth profiles, results and more.
Note: The rest of the Season 33 "Dancing with the Stars" cast will be announced Wednesday.