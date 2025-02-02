The Buccaneers mob Mike Evans on the field after the receiver extends his streak of 1,000-yard seasons to 11. (0:17)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans said Saturday at the NFC's Pro Bowl Games practice that he's considering playing for Team USA in flag football for the 2028 Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee announced in October 2023 that men's and women's flag football will debut in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. The six-time Pro Bowler and franchise's all-time leading scorer is interested, having gotten a taste of the Pro Bowl's new flag football format the past two years he has participated.

"This is good practice for me in the Olympics," said Evans, who turns 32 in August and has one more year on his contract. "Most likely I'll be retired by 2028. How many years is that? Three years? I don't know. But if I am retired, I would definitely like to play in the Olympics."

Evans will be about a month shy of his 35th birthday when the 2028 Games begin. He's tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at 11. His 105 regular-season touchdowns are the most in the league since 2014.

Flag football in the Olympics will be non-tackling and played on a 50-yard field that is 25 yards wide with two 10-yard end zones. The International Federation of American Football has tabbed Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as its global flag football ambassador, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill has also expressed interest in playing.

Tackle football made an appearance in the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics, but that was as a non-medal demonstration.