Adam Schefter joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk about former Bucs OC Liam Coen becoming the new Jaguars head coach. (1:40)

Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars head coach Liam Coen hired Green Bay Packers linebackers coach/run game coordinator Anthony Campanile to be the team's defensive coordinator.

"Anthony Campanile represents exactly what we want to be as a defensive unit and football team," Coen said in a statement Thursday. "He brings an aggressive defensive mindset and a system that is adaptable to our players and allows them to play fast and physical."

In addition to Campanile, Coen interviewed Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Minnesota pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, and Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator/assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant.

Campanile, 42, has spent the past five seasons as an NFL assistant coach, first with the Miami Dolphins as linebackers coach (2020-23) and then with the Packers last season.

The Packers ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing defense at 99.4 yards per game allowed and third in the league in yards per carry (4.0) this season. In Campanile's four seasons in Miami, the Dolphins gave up an average of 4.2 yards per carry (10th in the NFL) and 106.4 yards per game rushing, the sixth-best mark in that span.

Campanile spent six seasons as a high school coach in New Jersey, including five seasons at Don Bosco Prep -- three as defensive coordinator, two as offensive coordinator -- before joining Rutgers as a defensive assistant in 2012. He also coached tight ends and receivers in his four seasons at Rutgers.

Campanile also spent three seasons at Boston College (2016-18) and one at Michigan before joining Brian Flores' staff in Miami.