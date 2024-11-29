Adam Schefter joins Pat McAfee and looks ahead to potential NFL head-coaching vacancies this offseason, breaking down noteworthy candidates such as Bill Belichick. (1:25)

We're six weeks away from the end of the 2024 regular season, and three teams have already fired their head coaches.

The Jets made the first change by parting ways with Robert Saleh in early October. The Saints waited until after Week 9, following their seventh straight loss, to fire Dennis Allen. Most recently, the Bears moved on from Matt Eberflus after losing to the Lions on Thanksgiving. That means three jobs are open, with Thomas Brown (Bears), Darren Rizzi (Saints) and Jeff Ulbrich (Jets) serving as the interim coaches.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest NFL head-coach movement, including the pros and cons of the open jobs.

Jump to an opening:

Bears | Saints | Jets

Head-coach openings

Former coach: Matt Eberflus (fired Nov. 29)

Record with Bears: 14-32 over three seasons

What happened: The Bears fired coach Matt Eberflus one day after a 23-20 loss to the Lions that ended with Chicago falling victim to clock mismanagement. Eberflus held a news conference via Zoom, saying he was confident he would be coaching the Bears the following week, but hours later, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Eberflus was fired and that interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown would take over on an interim basis. Eberflus' tenure ended amid a six-game losing streak that featured an array of last second-losses.

Pros of the Chicago job: Any coach -- and especially one with an offensive background who would get to install his system and mold quarterback Caleb Williams into a franchise star -- will be drawn to the Bears' opening. Chicago has the fifth-most salary cap space in 2025 ($82 million) and a roster with many talented players in their primes. Eberflus got the Bears through an arduous rebuild, and the team's next coach will be in better position to capitalize on that and turn Chicago into a legitimate contender.

Cons of the Chicago job: The NFC North is loaded, so the Bears' path to a division title won't be easy. Chicago's next coach will be paired with a quarterback drafted by someone else, so there might be an adjustment period. And while decisions by fired Bears coaches (Eberflus and former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron) played a big role in the team's demise in 2024, holes in places such as the offensive line might take longer than a season to fix. -- Courtney Cronin

Former coach: Dennis Allen (fired Nov. 4)

Record with Saints: 18-25 over three seasons

What happened: The Saints fired Allen after losing their seventh straight game. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi was named the interim coach, and he addressed the media by noting it was "a tough day," citing Allen as a close friend.

This is the first midseason firing for the Saints since the late Tom Benson purchased the team in 1985. The franchise's last in-season firing occurred when Dick Nolan was ousted after an 0-12 start to his third season in 1980. The team also made an in-season change in 1996 when Jim Mora resigned after a 2-6 start, and New Orleans then went 1-7 under Rick Venturi.

Pros of the New Orleans job: New Orleans has a stable front office with one of the longest-tenured general managers in the league in Mickey Loomis. The Saints have shown a tendency to value continuity -- Sean Payton stayed in New Orleans for 15 years, and the franchise moved on from Allen (who had a long relationship with the team) only after a long string of losses. That means it will likely be patient with the next coach as well.

Cons of the New Orleans job: The Saints have salary cap issues complicated by their strategy of pushing back cap hits in order to "win now." That means there won't be a lot of money to work with in free agency in 2025, and the next coach might not be able to make many changes to the roster right away. That could complicate things if Derek Carr isn't the preferred quarterback. -- Katherine Terrell

Former coach: Robert Saleh (fired Oct. 8)

Record with Jets: 20-36 over four seasons

What happened: Upset by the team's 2-3 start, Jets owner Woody Johnson made a stunning and unprecedented move in firing Saleh and naming defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the interim head coach.

Johnson, with his first in-season coaching change in 25 years of ownership, said he consulted with general manager Joe Douglas but called it "my decision and mine alone." Woody Johnson and his brother, Christopher Johnson, the vice chairman, broke the news to Saleh in his office at the team facility.

Saleh, who promised multiple championships when he was hired in 2021, finished with a 20-36 record and zero playoff appearances. The Jets have a 13-year playoff absence, the longest active drought in the NFL, but they began the season with Super Bowl expectations, in large part because of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Pros of the New York job: The roster includes promising young players, most notably wide receiver Garrett Wilson, cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is also still regarded as one of the better interior linemen. After cuts, the team should have about $80 million in cap room. It also has eight draft picks, including two likely top-40 selections.

Cons of the New York job: There'd be no QB1 on the roster if Rodgers is gone. The Jets have Tyrod Taylor, but he's a bridge quarterback at best. Woody Johnson is known for meddling in personnel matters, which caused issues with the previous regime. There's also the losing culture; it's real and has swallowed up every coach since Bill Parcells (1997-99). -- Rich Cimini