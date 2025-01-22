Open Extended Reactions

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is taking himself out of the running for the Jaguars' head coaching job to stay in Tampa on a new contract that will place him among the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Coen, 39, was one of three candidates scheduled for second interviews with the Jaguars. Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are the others.

Coen had been scheduled for an in-person interview Wednesday with Jaguars owner Shad Khan, general manager Trent Baalke and others.

Jacksonville still could double back on Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, all who have interviewed for the Jaguars' job. Under NFL rules, the earliest they can interview again is next week because their teams are in conference title games.

The Jaguars are seeking a new head coach after firing Doug Pederson following a 4-13 season. Khan insisted after firing Pederson earlier this month that he didn't believe Baalke's retention as GM would affect the coaching search.

The Buccaneers had the third-ranked total offense in the NFL and finished fourth in points scored this season in Coen's first year as the team's offensive coordinator.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield enjoyed his best career season under Coen, with career highs in passing yards (4,500), touchdown passes (41) and completion percentage (71.4%).

Had Coen left for a head coaching job, the Buccaneers would have been faced with the prospect of replacing their offensive coordinator for the second straight season. Dave Canales left the team after the 2023 season to become the Carolina Panthers' head coach.

