BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The ball that fell to the snowy field, instead of securely into Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' hands, is a lingering memory of the Buffalo Bills' 27-25 divisional round win last Sunday.

In the wake of the game, Andrews received negative attention online, and Bills fans decided to show some support.

One Bills fan, Nicholas Howard, set up a GoFundMe to support Breakthrough T1D, a global Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization that Andrews has been connected to in the past. Andrews was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a child.

More than $25,000 was raised from at least 1,000 donations as of Tuesday night, surpassing an original goal of at least $5,000.

"Breakthrough T1D [formerly JDRF] greatly appreciates the generosity of the Buffalo Bills community and the many fans who were compelled to donate after Sunday's game," the organization said in a statement to ESPN. "These donations will support research and advocacy on behalf of the 1.6 million Americans who, like Mark Andrews, live with type 1 diabetes."

Top donations to the GoFundMe included $200 from "Bills Mafia."

Andrews' drop came on a two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game. But instead, a failed onside kick attempt by the Ravens followed and the Bills were able to kneel out the rest of the clock to earn a trip to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (6:30 p.m. EST, CBS).