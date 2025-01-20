Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- After another frustrating finish in the playoffs, a ticked-off Lamar Jackson refused to blame tight end Mark Andrews' dropped pass on a late 2-point conversion attempt for the Baltimore Ravens' 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's AFC divisional game.

Instead, the reigning NFL most valuable player directed his anger at the Ravens' three uncharacteristic turnovers.

"Every time we in situations like this, turnovers play a factor," Jackson said while slapping his right hand into his left. "We can't have that s---, and that's why we lost the game. As you can see, we're moving the ball wonderfully ... it's hold on to the f---ing ball. I'm sorry for my language. This s--- is annoying. I'm tired of this s---."

Despite the turnovers -- which included two by Jackson -- the Ravens had a chance to tie the score in the fourth quarter. Jackson's 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah Likely trimmed Baltimore's deficit to 27-25 with 1:33 left in the game.

On the 2-point conversion attempt, Jackson's pass hit Andrews in the stomach before the ball slipped through his grasp as he fell backward into the end zone.

"There's nobody that has more heart and cares more and fights more than Mark," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We wouldn't be here without Mark Andrews. Destiny is a decision that you make and how you handle what comes in your life. Mark will handle it fantastic."

Andrews was not available to speak to reporters after a game in which he made uncharacteristic mistakes.

Before Sunday's game, Andrews hadn't dropped a pass since Week 6 against Washington in October. In the divisional game, Andrews dropped two passes, including the critical 2-point conversion attempt.

Andrews also fumbled near midfield during the middle of the fourth quarter when he had the ball punched out. It was the second fumble of his seven-year career.

"People don't turn on one another," Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said. "One play doesn't define anybody. He's the all-time-leading touchdown receiver in Ravens history, so for anybody to say anything about him, you have to look in the mirror. He's been a consistent beacon of success the whole time he's been here, and for anybody to take anything away from him and his work ethic, I think it's just unfair."

Jackson spoke to Andrews on the sideline after the failed 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

"I'm just as hurt as Mark," Jackson said. "[It's not] his fault. All of us played a factor in that game. It's a team effort. We're not going to put that on Mark because he's been battling all season. He's been doing all the great things he's been doing all season. It [doesn't] always go our way. We want it to, but at the moment in time, it's not going our way. We need to figure it out."

Before rallying the Ravens in the second half, Jackson had an error-filled start. In a season when he threw a career-low four interceptions, Jackson had a pass picked off during the second drive of the game. On the next possession, he fumbled when trying to escape pressure.

It was an erratic performance for Jackson, who hadn't had a multiple-turnover game all season. But this marked his fourth postseason game in which he has thrown an interception and lost a fumble.

"Protecting the ball -- that's the No. 1 priority, and we didn't do it," Jackson said. "Especially me, I'm the leader. I have to protect the ball, so I'm hot."

The Ravens still haven't won consecutive playoff games in Jackson's seven seasons as their starting quarterback. Now, he has to wait another year before beginning another pursuit for that elusive Super Bowl.

"I have to get over this because we're right there," said Jackson, the only multiple NFL MVP award winner not to win a Super Bowl. "I'm tired of being right there, we need to punch it in. We need to punch in that ticket. We have to get right in the offseason."