The 2025 NFL offseason has begun for the teams that have not made the playoffs. What does each team need to do in the next seven months that could help it make a run next season? We're here to break down next steps for those franchises.

Our NFL Nation reporters picked an offseason priority for the team they cover, then identified an under-the-radar issue that should be considered this spring. National reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano weighed in with buzz on one looming free agent decision for each franchise, and draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid picked what to know about every team's 2025 draft outlook. And finally, analyst Ben Solak made a big prediction for every eliminated team.

Let's dig in on how every eliminated team can take a step forward. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) and projected salary cap (via Roster Management) are as of Jan. 5. We'll add more teams as they're eliminated during the postseason.

2024 record: 7-9

Estimated 2025 cap space: $71.2 million

2025 first-round draft pick: 16

Biggest offseason priority: Address specific needs on both sides of the ball. Adding at least one edge rusher and a top-tier cornerback will again be important, and it won't be a surprise if Arizona tries to upgrade in multiple spots along the offensive line. And, as has been the case as of late, the Cardinals could benefit from adding another playmaker for quarterback Kyler Murray.