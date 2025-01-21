Open Extended Reactions

Veteran NFL official Ron Torbert will be the referee of Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The officiating crew also consists of umpire Mike Morton, down judge Max Causey, line judge Mark Stewart, field judge Mearl Robinson, side judge Boris Cheek, back judge Jonah Monroe and replay official Kevin Brown.

This is the second Super Bowl assignment for Torbert, who was the referee when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California.

Here's your first look at the Super Bowl LIX officiating crew.



Of note -- Mike Morton won Super Bowl XXXIV as a linebacker with the @RamsNFL and is now working his first Super Bowl as an official. pic.twitter.com/p5ukUVkpwb — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) January 21, 2025

He was the referee in the Washington Commanders' upset win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday in the NFC divisional round.

For Cheek, this will be his fourth Super Bowl assignment, and he most recently was on Torbert's crew in 2022. On Dec. 30, he became the all-time leader in NFL games officiated with 461, passing Walt Coleman.

Morton also has Super Bowl experience -- as a player. He was a linebacker for the then-St. Louis Rams team that defeated the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV after the 1999 season.

He became an NFL official in 2022, but in his full-time job, he's a dentist in North Carolina.