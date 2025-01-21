Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It was one play -- one extremely bad play -- in a game full of them.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur used the second of Jordan Love's three interceptions in their NFC wild-card playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to illustrate why the offensive issues they experienced at times in Year 2 of Love's tenure weren't all on the quarterback.

On the play, Love threw the ball right to Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.

What no one could have known until LaFleur said so was that receiver Malik Heath broke his route toward the middle of the field after 15 yards when the play called for him to take it 5 yards farther before he turned inside.

"Details," LaFleur said during his season wrap-up news conference. "That route has got to be run at 20 yards. We're at 15 yards. That ball should never be in that far. So, like, I saw what Jordan saw; there's an open hole in the defense. But when you're not at the right route depth, bad things happen."

Given the elevated expectations that came after Love's spectacular finish to last season -- 18 touchdowns and one interception over the last eight regular-season games and a flashy showing in the wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys -- his second year as a starter did not quite measure up, even though the Packers (11-6) won two more games than they did in Year 1 under Love.

Year 2 of the Love era will be remembered for the knee injury he sustained in the season opener that kept him out of two games, a midseason groin injury that limited his practice reps, and a three-game losing streak (during which Love injured his right elbow) to finish the season.

"I think it's collective," LaFleur said. "Obviously, you can't have the turnovers, but giving you reasons as to why some of those happened. Do I think he can play better? Absolutely. Do I think I can help him out and be better? Absolutely. Do I think we can play better around him? Absolutely.

"I just think it's too much to put it on one person. I really do. I think collectively, we have to be better, and I expect better. We performed at a pretty high level a majority of the season and then took a dive. That's why it feels, I'd say, different than a year ago."

When asked whether he felt like he took a step forward this season, Love contemplated the question for a moment during his postgame news conference following the Eagles loss.

"That's a good question," Love said. "I think there's obviously areas that I improved on, that the team improved on, and there's some stuff I want to clean up, be better at, for sure. That's the nature of the game. It's never going to be perfect. There's always going to be things to get better at, improve on.

"That'll definitely be part of the offseason. Just go back, watch the games, make lists of things I can improve on and be better at. But I think we did some really good things as an offense, and I think there's a lot of stuff that we left out there that we could have done a lot better."

Whatever steps Love needs to take will be done without his position coach, Tom Clements, who is retiring. Aaron Rodgers often credited Clements for his development, and Love got to work with Clements for the past three seasons.

Whoever steps in -- among the candidates are assistant QB coach Connor Lewis, offensive assistant Sean Mannion and former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy (who coached Love in his first two NFL seasons) -- there are already things the Packers have in mind, both intangible (e.g., LaFleur wants Love to take the next step as a vocal leader) and football specific.

"The one thing I did talk to him about was just the consistency of his footwork on some of these plays," LaFleur said.

"I think the foundation of great quarterback play is the fundamentals, the techniques, the footwork. And I think we experienced that with him this year when he wasn't practicing. It wasn't quite as crisp. So I do think back to the injury deal that was a big deal when he wasn't practicing. And just how conscious we have to be about all the fundamentals when we are practicing. So that'll be on the forefront of our minds all the time."

Love threw the same number of interceptions (11) this regular season as he did last year, but in essentially three fewer games after missing Weeks 2 and 3 because of the knee injury and the second halves of games against the Jaguars (groin) and the Bears (elbow). He ranked fifth in Total QBR (69.5) but was 29th in completion percentage (63.1).

However, the Packers had the highest drop rate (6.3%) and the second-most dropped passes (29, behind the Browns' 31) in the league, according to ESPN Research. And their use of play-action, which was the exact same rate (24.6%) as the previous season, wasn't nearly as effective. The Packers ranked 26th in completion percentage while using play-action in 2024 compared to sixth in 2023, even though their running game was more productive because of Josh Jacobs.

The Packers will return their same group of pass catchers from this past season, although deep-threat receiver Christian Watson is not likely to be recovered from his torn ACL by the time the season starts, but the same question the Packers faced before the season remains: Who is their go-to receiver?

General manager Brian Gutekunst believes it's not just one player.

"I think we have some of those guys, and I think we don't have just one," Gutekunst said. "I think historically if you look at a lot of the teams, very rarely do teams that have one receiver that's super heavy with targets, that doesn't usually play out well for playoffs and success there."

Still, Gutekunst would not close the door on adding a receiver this offseason whether it's through the draft, a trade or free agency, saying, "[If] that makes some sense for us, we'll certainly look to do that, but we're also looking for these guys to continue to grow and hopefully grow into that space."

"This is really more for our football team and an offense as a whole, but just consistency, being able to control the game whenever we need to control the game," Gutekunst said.

"I think there was times we were exceptionally explosive this year, but I want to see us be able to control the game however we need to. Whether that's through the run game, the pass game, you always want to be explosive because, as Matt says, that leads to points. But at the same time, situational football and being more consistent as an offense is something we can be better at, and I think we will."