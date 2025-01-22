Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack has decided to continue his career in 2025 and play his 12th season in the NFL. (1:06)

Nine-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack, who said after the Chargers' postseason loss to the Texans that he needed to take some time to mull his future, will indeed play in the 2025 season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Mack, 33, is set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 11-year NFL career.

Mack, a Defensive Player of the Year winner (2016) and one of the most decorated outside linebackers in NFL history, had six sacks this season -- and two more in the Chargers' 32-12 wild-card loss at Houston.

He has 107.5 sacks in his career.

At their end-of-season news conference, both Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh said they hoped to re-sign Mack if he decided to return for a 12th season in 2025.

Mack had said earlier this month that if he decided to continue playing, he believed his best chance to win was with the Chargers.

"As long as Justin Herbert is your quarterback. You got [safety] Derwin James and all these guys that love the game of football. And Jim Harbaugh coaching?" Mack said on Jan. 12. "You know you always have a chance to win. Yeah, that's a no-brainer."

ESPN's Kris Rhim contributed to this report.