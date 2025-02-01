OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Ravens kicker Justin Tucker faces more allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior, as three additional massage therapists have accused him of misconduct, The Baltimore Banner reported Saturday.

In total, nine massage therapists in the Baltimore area have accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior. All the incidents reportedly occurred from 2012 to 2016, which were Tucker's first five seasons in the NFL.

In the latest accusations, one woman produced what she said was an internal report from 2015 about her experiences with Tucker. She told the Banner that Tucker stroked her inner thigh during a massage, would expose himself, and left what she believed to be ejaculate on the table.

She had reached out to a reporter about her allegations in 2015 but didn't continue over fears of retaliation.

The latest allegations come from three massage therapists who worked at the same downtown Baltimore men's spa. Through an attorney, the owner of the spa told the Banner that he was unaware of any complaints against Tucker.

In response to the new accusations, Tucker's lawyers told the Banner to refer to the kicker's social media post Thursday, when Tucker called the allegations "unequivocally false."

Tucker wrote that the Banner article "takes innocuous or ambiguous interactions and skews them so out of proportion that they are no longer recognizable. ... This is desperate tabloid fodder."

The Banner first reported allegations of misconduct against Tucker on Thursday after it spoke to six massage therapists about Tucker's behavior. Tucker's conduct, according to the article, caused some therapists to refuse to work with him again and resulted in two spas banning him from returning.

Tucker could be subject to discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

"We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Thursday. "We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter."

On Thursday, the Ravens issued a statement saying, "We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation." Three years ago, Ravens coach John Harbaugh referred to the team's zero tolerance policy for domestic violence when asked about Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension following accusations of sexual misconduct with massage therapists.

Tucker, 35, is a seven-time Pro Bowler who is the most accurate kicker in NFL history. He is the longest-tenured player on the Ravens and the last remaining player from their Super Bowl championship team in 2012.