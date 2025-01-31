Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Malik Nabers gave the New York Giants something to celebrate during a 3-14 season consumed by disappointment.

The team's top pick in the 2024 draft packed the stat sheet, becoming the most dynamic rookie receiver the franchise has ever seen. Now, 109 catches and 1,204 receiving yards later, Nabers is himself being celebrated after being asked to participate in this week's Pro Bowl Games.

It's been a bit of a surreal experience for the No. 6 pick as he takes in the events of the week.

"I get to see these guys play all year, but now I get to just to chat with them in person and to realize how good of people they actually are, to rub shoulders with a lot of these receivers and ask some questions," Nabers said as a dodgeball game played out during Thursday night's skills event. "It's actually really good that I got here at a young age to get to pick the brains of these guys."

Nabers is one of five rookies participating in the week's events, which began with the skills competition and continues with Sunday's remaining skills events and series of flag-football games (3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN). The NFC leads 14-7 entering Sunday.

Nabers and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will be in elite company this weekend. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was originally selected for the game but opted out after his team's deep playoff push ended with last weekend's NFC Championship Game.

In various ways, each Pro Bowl rookie made a distinct impact in his first NFL season.

Perhaps none made a bigger impact than Bowers, who shattered several rookie records in 2024. Bowers' 112 receptions and 1,194 receiving yards set rookie tight end marks. Bowers, Verse and Daniels were original selections for the game, while the remaining rookies were called upon as alternates.

"It's been awesome," Bowers said.

He singled out his interactions with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle as particularly memorable.

For Nabers, his presence confirms he established himself this season not only as one of the best first-year players at his position but one of the best in the league, period. He's here sharing the stage with receivers like the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase and the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson.

But he has also tapped into other players' knowledge, like Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, who Nabers has long admired. The two have quickly developed a relationship during the first couple of days in Orlando.

Thomas still can't believe he's here. The No. 23 pick finished with 1,282 yards on 87 catches with 10 touchdown receptions -- most by any rookie. The week's experiences have prompted the native of tiny Walker, Louisiana to contemplate how far he's come.

"This was always a dream," he said. "But growing up, and coming from where I come from, not too many people get here. Actually, nobody has really ever been able to do this."

Thomas quickly demonstrated he's one of the more explosive receivers in the league. He had three of the Jaguars' four longest plays from scrimmage this season, each 62 yards or longer.

"Even though we didn't have the season that we wanted, I still just continued to push through and was just determined to do better each and every week," Thomas said. The Jaguars finished 4-13.

Meanwhile, Verse, the 19th overall pick, provided a boost to a Rams defense that was retooling in the wake of the retirement of three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. And Maye gave the post-Tom Brady Patriots some optimism at quarterback with his encouraging rookie-year performance.

Nabers will leave Orlando more inspired to do bigger things in Year 2, he said. In fact, he's already making a bold checklist for 2025.

"Man, I want to be here again and I'm trying to go All-Pro next year," he said. "I don't want to be an alternate, either. I want to make it. And I want another 1,000 yards, 10 touchdowns and 100 catches."

That sounds a lot like a Pro Bowl season.