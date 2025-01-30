Open Extended Reactions

The NFL this season recorded its fewest number of concussions since it began tracking the data in 2015, the league announced Thursday.

The total of 182 concussions during games and practices in both the preseason and regular season represented a 17% drop from 2023. The previous low for the same time period was 187 in 2022, not counting the 2020 season when COVID protocols canceled the preseason.

The five-year average, not counting 2020, was 211.4 per season.

"We're very pleased with the concussion numbers but not at all suggesting that the work is done," said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer. "We still have a lot to do to continue to make the game safer and reduce not only concussions, but to reduce avoidable head impact."

Here's a good snapshot of NFL concussion data over the years, via the @NFL, culminating in today's record low. There were no preseason games in 2020, accounting for that lower number. pic.twitter.com/gwpHEtXLED — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 30, 2025

Sills and Jeff Miller, the NFL's executive vice president overseeing player health and safety, attributed the 2024 drop to a series of factors that included helmet quality and the mandatory use of Guardian Caps for most players during training camp and regular-season practices. The concussion rate dropped by 43% on the league's newly designed kickoff, but there was the same total number of concussions on kickoffs in 2024 (eight) as in 2023 because the rule created more overall returns.

According to Sills, 35% of all players upgraded their helmet quality in 2024 based on the rankings published annually by the NFL and NFL Players Association. Typically, Sills said, that rate is between 14% and 17%. In addition, about a third of players who were eligible wore helmets specifically designed for their positions.

The NFL said the mandatory use of Guardian Caps, such as the one worn here by Rams guard Kevin Dotson, during training camp and regular season practices were instrumental in the total number of concussions this season falling to 182. Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The NFL, meanwhile, began mandating the use of Guardian Caps in practice for players at certain positions in 2022 and expanded it to include all positions except quarterbacks and specialists in 2023. The league had previously attributed a 50% reduction in concussions for players who wore them during those time periods. Some helmet models performed well enough in NFL/NFLPA testing that players who used them were exempt from Guardian Cap mandates.

"I think we can say with a high degree of confidence that the use of Guardian Caps plus the Guardian Cap-optional helmets, has certainly provided a sustained reduction in the number of concussions that we're seeing in that preseason practice environment," Sills said.

About 20 players wore Guardian Caps during regular-season games by their choice, Miller said. Sills, however, said that number was too small to generate reliable data on whether they received any benefit.

