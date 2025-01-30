The NFL this season recorded its fewest number of concussions since it began tracking the data in 2015, the league announced Thursday.
The total of 182 concussions during games and practices in both the preseason and regular season represented a 17% drop from 2023. The previous low for the same time period was 187 in 2022, not counting the 2020 season when COVID protocols canceled the preseason.
The five-year average, not counting 2020, was 211.4 per season.
"We're very pleased with the concussion numbers but not at all suggesting that the work is done," said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer. "We still have a lot to do to continue to make the game safer and reduce not only concussions, but to reduce avoidable head impact."
Here's a good snapshot of NFL concussion data over the years, via the @NFL, culminating in today's record low. There were no preseason games in 2020, accounting for that lower number. pic.twitter.com/gwpHEtXLED— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 30, 2025
Sills and Jeff Miller, the NFL's executive vice president overseeing player health and safety, attributed the 2024 drop to a series of factors that included helmet quality and the mandatory use of Guardian Caps for most players during training camp and regular-season practices. The concussion rate dropped by 43% on the league's newly designed kickoff, but there was the same total number of concussions on kickoffs in 2024 (eight) as in 2023 because the rule created more overall returns.
According to Sills, 35% of all players upgraded their helmet quality in 2024 based on the rankings published annually by the NFL and NFL Players Association. Typically, Sills said, that rate is between 14% and 17%. In addition, about a third of players who were eligible wore helmets specifically designed for their positions.
The NFL, meanwhile, began mandating the use of Guardian Caps in practice for players at certain positions in 2022 and expanded it to include all positions except quarterbacks and specialists in 2023. The league had previously attributed a 50% reduction in concussions for players who wore them during those time periods. Some helmet models performed well enough in NFL/NFLPA testing that players who used them were exempt from Guardian Cap mandates.
"I think we can say with a high degree of confidence that the use of Guardian Caps plus the Guardian Cap-optional helmets, has certainly provided a sustained reduction in the number of concussions that we're seeing in that preseason practice environment," Sills said.
About 20 players wore Guardian Caps during regular-season games by their choice, Miller said. Sills, however, said that number was too small to generate reliable data on whether they received any benefit.
In other NFL health and safety news:
The new kickoff rule coincided with a drop in the play's overall injury rate, bringing it roughly even with all other plays from scrimmage, Miller said. Historically, the injury rate on kickoffs has been between two and four times that of other plays.
No players received on-field penalties for violating the new rule that prohibits hip-drop tackles. But Miller said roughly 30 players were either fined or received warning letters after review of game film by league officials, the kind of after-action enforcement the league suggested it would use as officials learned to spot the mechanics of the foul in real time.
The NFL has developed a new data point that measures the effects of plays that include helmet impact where at least one of the players is traveling at least 15 miles per hour. Early results show that such hits lead to a concussion rate 26 times higher than normal plays.