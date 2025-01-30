Pat McAfee reacts to former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll taking over as new head coach for the Raiders. (2:11)

McAfee: Pete Carroll gives the Raiders 'immediate legitimacy' as new HC (2:11)

Open Extended Reactions

The Las Vegas Raiders are re-signing Patrick Graham to be their defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Graham has been with the franchise since 2022, when he was hired by then-coach Josh McDaniels and stayed on as part of Antonio Pierce's staff.

Graham's contract expired at the end of this season, and he interviewed twice for the Jaguars head coaching vacancy before they hired Liam Coen. Graham also interviewed for the Jacksonville defensive coordinator job.

The Raiders on Monday introduced new coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek in a news conference at the team facility that was attended by current players, including defensive end Maxx Crosby and left tackle Kolton Miller.

Carroll said at the time he was beginning to work on his coaching staff and that he would like to return at least some of the coaches "so we can have the benefit of the insights that they bring and the continuity that they can generate for us."

The Raiders finished 25th in scoring defense in 2024 but were beset by long-term injuries to their starters, including Crosby.

Prior to joining Las Vegas, Graham served as defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants.

The Raiders fired Pierce after going 4-13 in his first full season. Pierce was 5-4 as an interim coach in 2023 after replacing McDaniels.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.