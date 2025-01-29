Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- With Brian Schottenheimer in place as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, the organization has locked up a key piece of its front office, agreeing to a multiyear extension with vice president of player personnel Will McClay, the team announced Wednesday.

McClay is the highest-ranking member of the front office outside of the Jones family.

He has run the Cowboys' personnel department since 2014 and has played a part in bringing in 15 Pro Bowl players through the draft, the most in the league in that time. Six players have been named first-team All Pro, which is tied for most with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

McClay's contract was set to expire after the draft, and teams had inquired about his services for general manager jobs, but he has opted to remain with the Cowboys.

He has been with the organization since 2002 when he coached the Dallas Desperadoes of the Arena Football League while also serving as a pro scout. He became the pro scouting coordinator in 2009 and director of football research in 2011.

In 2014, he took over the draft process and immediately hit on right guard Zack Martin, who has been selected to nine Pro Bowls, in the first round and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, a four-time Pro Bowler, in the second round.

They were the first of 15 players to be drafted by the Cowboys and make at least one Pro Bowl. Cornerback Byron Jones, running back Ezekiel Elliott, linebacker Jaylon Smith, quarterback Dak Prescott, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, running back Tony Pollard, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, cornerback Trevon Diggs, center Tyler Biadasz, edge rusher Micah Parsons, guard Tyler Smith, tight end Jake Ferguson and cornerback DaRon Bland are the others.

Two street free agents signed from the USFL -- returner KaVontae Turpin and kicker Brandon Aubrey -- have also made the Pro Bowl.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones is the Cowboys' final decision-maker, but McClay works closely with executive vice president Stephen Jones in setting the direction regarding personnel with draft and free agency.