Marshawn Lynch made his name as one of the most dynamic running backs in NFL history -- but he's starting to land some big roles in his acting career as well.

On Friday, Max announced Lynch would be joining the third season of its hit show "Euphoria." The show, the first two seasons of which followed the lives of teenagers in a fictional California town, stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi. Its most recent season aired in 2022, and Season 3, which includes a significant time jump, is expected to air in 2026.

NEW CAST: GRAMMY Award winner ROSALÍA; Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch (Love Hurts, Bottoms, Thursday Night Football); SAG Awards nominee Darrell Britt-Gibson (She Taught Love, Judas and The Black Messiah, Barry); NAACP Image Award winner Kadeem Hardison (Criminal, The Chi, A... — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) February 14, 2025

"I'm hella juiced about the show and getting a chance to work with the people in front and behind the camera," Lynch said in a statement. "At the end of the day, I'm just thankful for the opportunity."

Lynch has appeared in "The League," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Westworld." He received an Independent Spirit award nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance for his role as Mr. G in the 2023 comedy film "Bottoms."