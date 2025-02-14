Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Dolphins have released running back Raheem Mostert after three seasons with the team.

The Dolphins announced Mostert's release Friday along with cornerback Kendall Fuller and tight end Durham Smythe.

Mostert signed with the Dolphins in 2022 and made the Pro Bowl after rushing for a career-high 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2023. The undrafted running back led the NFL with 21 total touchdowns during his Pro Bowl season.

"Looks like my client Raheem Mostert will be playing elsewhere next season," Mostert's agent, Brett Tessler, wrote earlier Friday on X. "Very thankful for his time with the Miami Dolphins, and this gives them a chance to get younger and gives him a chance to pursue a ring elsewhere."

Mostert, 32, closes his tenure in Miami with 2,181 rushing yards and 28 total touchdowns.

His release leaves the Dolphins with De'Von Achane and 2024 fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright manning their backfield. Achane worked as the team's feature back last season and led all NFL running backs with 78 catches and 592 receiving yards.

Fuller started 11 games at cornerback for the Dolphins in 2024, his only season in Miami. He recorded 50 tackles and one fumble recovery.

Smythe spent seven seasons with the Dolphins after they drafted him in the fourth round in 2018. He totaled 132 career receptions for 1,228 yards and three touchdowns.