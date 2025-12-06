Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said he will have a conversation with George Pickens about a social media post the wide receiver displayed and deleted in response to criticism he received from former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman on the Prime Video broadcast Thursday.

"I'm aware of what was supposedly put out there," Schottenheimer said Friday. "I've not talked to him yet. I understand it's been taken down but I will be talking to him, just checking on him. Again this is unfortunately things that we deal with in this profession. But I have not spoken to him, but I will."

Sherman said Pickens looked "uninterested" and "disengaged" in the Cowboys' 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. He caught five passes for 37 yards and did not have a catch of more than 10 yards in a game for the first time all season.

"For myself personally, you can't just disappear," Pickens said after the game while also saying Sherman should have understood the type of coverage he was facing from the Lions, especially after CeeDee Lamb was forced from the game with a concussion in the third quarter.

Pickens was more pointed with his social media post Friday, writing in part, "it's funny cause I thought former players would know that," calling out Sherman and adding that "WHO BTW AINT SHH WITHOUT THE LEGION OF BOOM."

Schottenheimer said he did not see a lack of effort from Pickens when he rewatched the film Friday.

"I don't think any of us coached or played well enough," Schottenheimer said, later adding, "All in all, I'm going to judge George on his body of work, man. His body of work, he's shown what an elite player he is and what a game changer that he is. I have no question. We were talking about CeeDee a couple weeks ago, right. CeeDee was coming off a tough game [three drops], [against] Philadelphia, I guess, maybe. And you look at CeeDee and the way he performed last night, just incredible. He was on pace for probably over 200 yards before he had to go out with the concussion."

Pickens has career highs in catches (78), yards (1,179) and touchdowns (eight), which all rank in the top 10 in the NFL.

As for Lamb, who had six catches for 121 yards before leaving the game, he is in the concussion protocol. The Cowboys don't play again until Dec. 14.

"He had a good day [Friday]," Schottenheimer said, "but he has to go through all the checks and balances of all that stuff. I do think the extra couple of days should hopefully help him."