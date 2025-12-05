Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not return for the rest of the season as his foot injury has not progressed to the point where he could play, coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday.

Murray got another opinion on the injury Wednesday, sources told ESPN. Gannon said that took place out-of-state, which caused the quarterback to be away from the facility the day. Murray also had more tests done, which factored into the decision for him not to return.

"It wasn't progressing in a way that we wanted, so we went and got a different opinion, some different people and kind of looked at it, and it's just not right," Gannon said.

Murray suffered the injury in the team's Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and after several weeks of uncertainty about whether he could play, he was put on injured reserve Nov. 5. Wednesday was the first time he was eligible to have his three-week practice window opened, but Gannon said Monday that it would not happen this week.

When Murray was put on IR, Gannon initially said he hoped that the quarterback would return at some point this season.

Gannon said Friday that he was "disappointed" Murray is out for the rest of the year.

"I just feel bad for the quarterback," Gannon said. "He got hurt and he wasn't healthy enough to play. So, I mean that's first and foremost. That's where I would leave it right now."

Murray's future with the team has been a topic of speculation this season.

When asked if he thinks Murray will be the Cardinals' quarterback next season, Gannon didn't have an answer.

"I'm worried about the Rams right now," Gannon said.