FRISCO, Texas -- Considered the front-runner for the job when Brian Schottenheimer was hired as Dallas Cowboys head coach, Matt Eberflus is now the team's defensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

Eberflus served as the head coach of the Chicago Bears for nearly three seasons before he was fired on Nov. 29 in the midst of a six-game losing streak. He had a 14-32 record as coach, but he had a solid run as the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2021.

In his first season, the Colts went from No. 30 in scoring and total defense to Nos. 10 and 11, respectively. In three of his four seasons, the Colts had a top-10 scoring defense and twice they were top 10 in yards.

Eberflus served as a Cowboys assistant coach under Jason Garrett for seven seasons. He joined the team as a linebackers coach with Rob Ryan as defensive coordinator, running a 3-4 scheme and remained when the Cowboys switched to a 4-3 under Monte Kiffin and Rod Marinelli.

In 2016-17, he was the defensive passing game coordinator. Anthony Spencer and Sean Lee made their first Pro Bowls as Cowboys with Eberflus as their coach.

Eberflus inherits a defense from Mike Zimmer that finished 28th in yards (355.2) and 31st in points (27.5) per game but was done in by injuries to defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence, who played only four games with a foot injury, and Micah Parsons, who missed four games with a high ankle sprain. Cornerback Trevon Diggs and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown also finished the season on injured reserve with knee injuries.

Their injuries could lead to them missing time when the 2025 season starts. Diggs had surgery last week, while Overshown suffered anterior cruciate, posterior cruciate and medial collateral tears in his left knee.

The Cowboys also hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen as special teams coordinator Tuesday. Sorensen replaces John Fassel, who joined the Tennessee Titans after his contract expired.

Sorensen worked with Schottenheimer with the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Schottenheimer is not traveling to the Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, Alabama, so he can focus on completing his coaching staff.