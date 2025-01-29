Mike Greenberg and the "Get Up" crew discuss what went wrong for the Ravens and what went right for the Bills in their AFC playoff match. (2:22)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens surprisingly hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano as their senior secondary coach Tuesday in an effort to improve their inconsistent pass defense.

Pagano, 64, comes out of a four-year retirement to return to Baltimore, where he served as defensive coordinator in 2011. He will look to help a Ravens defense that allowed 237.4 yards passing per game, which ranked 26th in the NFL.

"Chuck brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and coaching talent to our team," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "He has deep ties to the program and is excited to get to work."

This isn't the first time Harbaugh has lured a former defensive coordinator out of retirement. He brought back Dean Pees as a senior advisor in October, which helped turn around the Baltimore defense midway through the season.

Harbaugh said last week that Pees would not return to a full-time role but remain a consultant.

The Ravens' latest reunion is with Pagano, who was the secondary coach on Harbaugh's first coaching staff in Baltimore in 2008. Three years later, Pagano became the defensive coordinator for the Ravens, who ranked No. 3 in yards and points allowed in 2011.

After one season as Baltimore's defensive coordinator, Pagano was the Colts' head coach from 2012 to 2017, compiling a 56-46 (.549) record, including the playoffs. He then was the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator for two seasons before announcing his retirement in July 2021, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Now, Pagano is back in Baltimore where he can assist Zach Orr, the Ravens' second-year defensive coordinator. The Ravens allowed 4,150 yards passing in 2024, which marked the second time in their history that they gave up over 4,000 yards passing in a single season.

Giving up big plays in the air was a major issue for the Ravens' defense. Baltimore also allowed 58 completions of 20 yards or more, which was third most in the NFL and the second most by the Ravens since 2000.

Pagano will oversee a talented Ravens secondary, which includes two Pro Bowl players in safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Marlon Humphrey as well as cornerback Nate Wiggins, a 2024 first-round pick. The only starter who is an unrestricted free agent is cornerback Brandon Stephens.