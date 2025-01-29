Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In 25 years of ownership under Woody Johnson, the New York Jets have experienced more introductory news conferences for coaches (eight) than playoff appearances (six). They've had some all-timers over the years.

There was Rex Ryan's bombast in 2009 (he predicted a trip to the White House as Super Bowl champions), Adam Gase's awkwardness in 2019 (so many memes) and Robert Saleh's promise in 2021 to win multiple Super Bowls.

The most memorable one occurred in January 2000, shortly before Johnson bought the team. That's when Bill Belichick turned his coronation into a resignation, quitting on the spot as the "HC of the NY Jets." He did OK in his next job with the New England Patriots -- winning six Super Bowls.

On Monday, the Jets did it again, introducing Aaron Glenn at their facility. This time, it was a double unveiling, as they also presented newly hired general manager Darren Mougey.

Johnson, 77, wearing his customary Jets cap, was thrilled with his new hires. He was in such a good mood that he joked with reporters for appearing skeptical. Of course, after 14 consecutive non-playoff seasons, it's not hard to be.

"Did you see the two guys we just introduced?" Johnson asked afterward, explaining why he believes this time will be different than all the others.

Johnson gushed about Glenn's leadership, his knowledge of the game, his close ties to Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells and his background with the Jets as a player (1994 to 2001) and scout (2012-2013). Mougey, Johnson said, will be "a good sidekick" to Glenn because of his acumen as a talent evaluator. He served most recently as the Denver Broncos assistant GM.

Time will tell if the Jets got it right. For now, let's examine the most memorable Day 1 sound bites of the Glenn-Mougey regime:

1. "This thing is not about Aaron Rodgers, folks. This is about the roster. We plan on building the best roster that we can. So, whatever that may be -- guard, tackle, defensive tackle -- that's what we're evaluating. Listen, everybody's under the microscope. That's just what it is." -- Glenn

He declined to tip his feelings on Rodgers, whose status with the team is up in the air. Truth be told, the new coach didn't want to spend too much time discussing the future Hall of Famer -- or any individual player, for that matter. This was straight from the Parcells handbook.

Glenn knows he must change the culture around the Jets, and he will attempt to do that by instilling a no-one-is-bigger-than-the-team mentality. It was Parcells, his mentor, who said many years ago that he doesn't want celebrity quarterbacks. This doesn't mean Rodgers is a goner, but it sends a message that no player will be put on a pedestal. His upcoming meeting with Rodgers will determine if the quarterback wants to buy in.

2. "To any players that are here now, put your seat belts on and get ready for a ride. Listen, there are going to be some challenges, but with challenges [come] opportunity. Here is what I do know: We are the freaking New York Jets and we are built for this s---." -- Glenn

This was his way of telling players that life is about to change. Glenn wants to create daily competition, a true meritocracy -- something that was lacking under the previous regime. People familiar with Glenn say he will coach them hard.

As a former Jet, Glenn has an appreciation for the team's history. He experienced the lowest of lows (1-15 in 1996) and the high of reaching the AFC Championship Game (1998) -- and the low of blowing a 10-0 lead in that game to the Broncos. He referenced that lost opportunity in Denver, saying it drove him back to the Jets. He wants to finish the job. Simply put, he's emotionally invested in the franchise. This, he said, was the only head coaching job he wanted.

3. "I have to look in the mirror and, you're right, I have to be a better owner and I'm trying to be better. I think I did it today by introducing you to the two leaders of this team. That's part of it. The second is just to have -- I've got to have patience or whatever. I've got to let them evolve in these positions, which I think they will. I think it'll be quick, but I think they'll evolve." -- Johnson, dismissing reports that he meddled last season.

Johnson got more involved than usual last season, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. That created considerable frustration on the coaching staff and front-office levels of the organization.

Glenn knows what he's getting into. He said Johnson's role was discussed during his interviews ("We had questions for each other."), and he came away convinced it won't be an issue. Glenn said, "I trust him with everything I have."

A couple of reasons why it might be different for Glenn and Mougey than it was for Saleh and former GM Joe Douglas, both of whom were fired during the season: Glenn got to know Johnson when he was a player, and they were reacquainted when Glenn worked as a Jets scout (2012-2013). That familiarity is important.

By contrast, Johnson had no previous relationship with Saleh and Douglas. Technically, he didn't hire them; he was in the United Kingdom during that period, serving as a U.S. ambassador.

4. "I think you've actually seen it happening more and more, and I don't consider it like that. I think they both had their processes. There was a lot of dialogue throughout the process on both parties, too, so I don't necessarily feel it's like that." -- Mougey on the perception of an arranged marriage.

Mougey and Glenn had no previous working experience together -- a potential concern.

The first time they met was 2022, when Mougey -- part of the Broncos' front office -- participated in Glenn's head coaching interview with the team. Mougey shared the anecdote in his opening remarks, recalling how Glenn delivered a "powerful message" when asked in the interview to pretend he was addressing the team.

Both men recalled that meeting with fondness, making it sound like they were destined to work together. They talked about how they speak the same language and see the game from the same lens, but they've only been together for a few days.

They are, in every sense, an arranged marriage. The Jets tried it in 2015 with coach Todd Bowles and GM Mike Maccagnan, a couple of first-timers who produced no playoff appearances in four seasons. Eventually, that relationship got stale and distant.

Glenn's previous team, the Detroit Lions, is proof that football "strangers" can succeed as first-timers. Coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes did it in 2021, but those instances are few and far between.

P.S.: The Broncos hired former Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their coach in 2022. He didn't last for a season and wound up with the Jets in 2023.

5. "That's hard to say. When you look at Detroit's offensive line, they had one of better offensive lines in this league. So I don't think it's far off from each other, but to me it's the point of making sure that we have the right guys on this roster in this building and that's where it starts." -- Glenn on whether the Jets can pull a Lions-like turnaround.

Unlike Saleh and Ryan, Glenn didn't make any bold predictions. Neither did Mougey, who said only, "We're going to win games."

Because of Glenn's background with the Lions (four years as defensive coordinator), there will be comparisons to them and the Jets. The Lions went from 3-13-1 in 2021 to 15-2 in 2024, one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent history.

The Jets have more talent than the 2021 Lions, but Detroit had its quarterback, Jared Goff, in place and did a masterful job of drafting and changing the culture. Now it's on Glenn and Mougey to follow that blueprint.