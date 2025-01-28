Open Extended Reactions

USWNT star Sophia Smith and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson got married on Saturday, the couple posted on Instagram on Monday.

Set in the desert, the wedding photos included Wilson and Smith walking hand-in-hand down a sandy path. Wilson told the Cardinals' team reporter in November there would be a small ceremony of about 30. He also mentioned the date would be flexible since it was close to Super Bowl LIX.

However, the original date remained as Arizona failed to qualify for the playoffs.

The couple has been together for six years, meeting while freshmen at Stanford.

Wilson proposed to Smith last June in Peninsula Park Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon. The wide receiver spent months planning the proposal.

"Honestly, if I could like put a measurement on it, it was like a 12 out of 10," Wilson said. "It was, like, if there was a unit that I could measure, it was a 12 out of 10. It was everything I could imagine and more.

"Everything went perfectly right. I didn't slip up, didn't fumble over my words. It honestly was one of the best days of my life, truthfully."

Wilson had 47 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns last season. Smith started in six games for the USWNT in the 2024 Paris Games, recording three goals and two assists as the squad won gold. She is also a member of the NWSL's Portland Thorns FC.