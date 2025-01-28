Mel Kiper Jr. explains why he has Cam Ward ranked above Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders in his latest NFL mock draft. (2:34)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel has followed a winding path in his collegiate playing career, a path he'll honor with his unique helmet at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Traditionally, players don the helmets of their respective alma maters in Mobile, Alabama -- a splash of individuality to help distinguish potential prospects wearing otherwise similar jerseys as well as a nod to the programs that developed the players. Gabriel will be following that tradition -- but with a twist.

His helmet will feature not one, but three college teams.

With six years of college experience under his belt, Gabriel will be one of the most experienced players at the annual game. Not all of that experience, however, came at one school.

Gabriel played his first three seasons for the UCF Knights, where he originally committed out of high school, appearing in 26 games.

At the end of the 2021 season, Gabriel opted to enter his name in the transfer portal, eventually landing with the Oklahoma Sooners. Two years and 55 passing touchdowns later, Gabriel entered the portal once more, choosing to spend his final year of eligibility at Oregon.

Gabriel finished his collegiate career strong with the Ducks, tossing 30 touchdowns, winning a Big Ten title and finishing third in Heisman voting.

With Oregon's wing logo on one side, Oklahoma's interlocking OU on the other and an UCF decal on the back, Gabriel's helmet will pay homage to each of his stops along his journey to the NFL draft.

The Reese's Senior Bowl will take place on Feb. 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Gabriel will suit up for the National Team.