ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos' offseason wasn't 72 hours old before coach Sean Payton made it clear that he wants to get serious about his search for a "joker."

The joker is a multi-tasking player who can function as a runner or receiver. He is a hybrid player with quality run-after-the-catch ability and can be matched up across the formation. Payton speaks often during game weeks about the joker position and how much it means to his offense.

But Payton has not had that type of player in his first two seasons as the Broncos' coach after having been so accustomed to it during his 15-year run in New Orleans.

"I know how much it can help. ... I didn't really appreciate it at the time," Payton said. "We went through a stretch of 15 or 16 seasons with real, real high-end offenses that maybe didn't have a receiver get to a Pro Bowl, but those other spots did."

Payton traces the inception of jokers in his offense back to his time as an assistant coach/playcaller with the Giants and Cowboys, when he had tight ends Jeremy Shockey and Jason Witten, respectively. The joker took several forms in New Orleans, from tight ends such as Shockey and Jimmy Graham to running backs Darren Sproles, Reggie Bush and Alvin Kamara.

Each time, the joker was a dynamic, versatile player who could fill a variety of roles and was an important option both on third down and against better defenses. It's those last two areas where Payton would really like help.

The Broncos had the third-most three-and-out possessions this season (26.3%). Overall, Denver was 13th in third-down conversions and 17th in third-and-medium conversion percentage (4-6 yards to go). Denver also struggled against AFC playoff teams, averaging 16.9 points per game and scoring 16 points or fewer in five of seven matchups -- including a single touchdown against the Bills in the 31-7 wild-card loss on Jan. 12.

"We definitely have to score more than seven points in these tough games," rookie quarterback Bo Nix said. "We went to Baltimore and only scored 10, scored seven [against the Bills]. So there are certain things where it all comes down to execution and scoring more points."

The Broncos tried to create joker-type options by getting their running backs involved in the passing game, as Javonte Williams finished second on the team with 52 receptions. Jaleel McLaughlin was seventh with 24. However, they combined for two receiving touchdowns and averaged fewer than seven yards per reception (6.7 for Williams and 3.2 for McLaughlin).

Denver got limited production from its tight ends, too. Lucas Krull's 19 catches were the most from the group, which had seven games this season without a 10-yard reception.

"I think in our league when you look around ... you'll always remember [tight end Travis] Kelce with the Chiefs, I don't know that you'll remember the receivers sometimes," Payton said. "Do I think we have some candidates [to be a joker]? Yes. That inner triangle of attacking a defense is really important."

Payton hoped that tight end Greg Dulcich, a third-round pick in 2022, could be the player that attacked the heart of a defense, challenged linebackers and safeties in pass coverage and found running room between the numbers. But Dulcich consistently battled hamstring issues and was inactive for eight of the Broncos' 12 games this past season before being waived Nov. 25. He's now with the Giants.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. is the current Bronco who most closely resembles what Payton looks for in a joker. An All-Pro selection as a returner, Mims lined up more in the backfield as the season went on and started making an impact on the stat sheet. He had two 100-yard receiving games in the final month of the season and averaged more 20 yards per catch in three of Denver's final six regular-season games.

But the 5-foot-11, 182-pound Mims doesn't quite have the size of Payton's previous jokers or the elusiveness and tackle-breaking ability on run plays in traffic that the coach desires.

It means the Broncos could dive into the draft to find a joker to help Nix, whose 29 passing touchdowns were the second-most by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. A tight end class that includes players like Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland will certainly be of interest for the Broncos at pick No. 20. They could also look for running backs who have shown high-end potential as receivers, such as Kansas' Devin Neal or Arizona State's Cam Skattebo, later in the draft.

"We'll go through that process, and we'll look closely at what we think we still need, what we have to have and then what we want to have," Payton said. "That only comes after evaluating our own roster. We're just not there yet."