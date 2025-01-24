Open Extended Reactions

There's always excitement after the NFL draft. There are high expectations for the incoming rookies, and fans are optimistic that their favorite team has filled several holes with promising young players.

It's not always that simple. Some rookies will get injured for weeks or miss the whole season, like Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (knee), who might have started over Sam Darnold if he had been healthy. Others will struggle once they get on the field or never get serious playing time. On the other hand, a few picks become immediate stars, while some teams find contributors among undrafted free agents.