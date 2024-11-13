Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy underwent a second surgery earlier this week on his right knee as he continues to recover from a torn meniscus, a source confirmed Tuesday to ESPN.

Sources described this week's procedure as a biologic injection intended to address swelling in the knee that developed after an increase in activity during the rehabilitation process. Doctors found no other concerns and there have been no changes to McCarthy's recovery timetable, the sources said, meaning he remains on track to return for the 2025 season.

"As his rehab has picked up, we noticed a little swelling in there and just with the time that we do have ... we just wanted to make sure there was no cause for concern," said Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell. "All reports were very positive and he's on the original timetable and in good shape."

McCarthy, the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft, was lost for the season after suffering the injury during his Aug. 10 preseason debut. He had the initial surgery Aug. 14 and spent most of the next six weeks with his leg immobilized. In his only public comments on the injury, McCarthy said Sept. 6 that he was "extremely shocked" to learn the injury would end his rookie season. Neither he nor the team have been able to pinpoint the exact play it occurred on.

McCarthy has been participating in team meetings and more recently has been watching games from the sideline. He said in September that his goal was to "solidify what it's like to go through the week and with the benefit of not having pressure to perform on Sunday."

He added: "So, by the time I do play, whenever that is -- next year, following year, whenever it is -- I'll be ready, and it won't be like this is my first game."

Veteran Sam Darnold has started all nine of the Vikings' games this season while playing on a one-year, $10 million contract.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said in August that McCarthy had done enough in training camp to demonstrate that "we've got our young franchise quarterback, I believe, in the building."

O'Connell's comments made McCarthy the favorite to open the 2025 season as the Vikings' starter.