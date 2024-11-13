Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season has arrived, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the slate of games. Plus, they pick out which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

What are people around the NFL saying about the Cowboys' season that keeps getting worse? What about the Bears' offense, which has struggled so much that Chicago fired its coordinator on Tuesday? And because some teams are beginning to peer ahead to the offseason, what lies ahead for Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who is set to be a free agent? Can he be a starter somewhere in 2025? Finally, which players could break out down the stretch and help their contenders make a playoff push?

It's all here, as our insiders answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 11.

What are you hearing about the Cowboys' disastrous season and Mike McCarthy's job status?