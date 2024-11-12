Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Shane Waldron has been fired as the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator less than 10 months after being hired for the job.

The Bears announced the firing Tuesday, one day after head coach Matt Eberflus promised "changes" and "adjustments" for the struggling Bears. Passing game coordinator Thomas Brown has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

"After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense," Eberflus said in a statement released by the team. "This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully. I would like to thank Shane for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward."

The Bears have not changed offensive coordinators in the middle of the season since Perry Moss became Chicago's first designated OC in 1970.

Waldron had come under heavy scrutiny in Chicago due to the offense's overall performance and the recent struggles of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears (4-5) have lost three straight games, scoring a total of just 27 points over that stretch, and are averaging just 277.6 yards per game this season, the third lowest in the NFL.

Waldron, 45, was hired by the Bears on Jan. 23 after spending the previous three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. He replaced Luke Getsy, who was fired after two seasons in Chicago but then became the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders, only to be fired earlier this month.

Eberflus said during the hiring process last winter that the Bears were looking for a "great teacher" at the offensive coordinator post, likely anticipating using the first overall draft pick on a quarterback.

Despite overhauling the majority of their offensive coaching staff and dedicating high draft capital and free agent resources to upgrading the talent on offense, including using the No. 1 pick on Williams, Chicago has underperformed through 10 weeks of the season.

The Bears rank near the bottom of the NFL in points scored (24th), yards per carry (28th), yards per pass (30th), total yards (30th), third downs (31st) and yards per play (31st).

In Sunday's home loss to the New England Patriots, Williams completed 16 of his 30 pass attempts for 120 yards, his lowest passing output since throwing for 93 yards in his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans. Collectively, Chicago's offense was 1-of-14 on third down (7%), its worst mark since 2012.

Williams was also sacked nine times by the Patriots, which brings his total from the past three games to 18. During Chicago's recent losing streak, Williams has logged his three highest-pressure-percentage games of his career.

Brown is one season removed from serving as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, which coincided with 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young's rookie season. Brown spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams coaching running backs and tight ends and was also the team's assistant head coach from 2021 to 2022.

Brown also has playcalling experience at the collegiate level as the offensive coordinator and running backs coach for Miami from 2016 to 2018.

"Thomas is a bright offensive mind who has experience calling plays with a collaborative mindset. I look forward to his leadership over our offensive coaching staff and his plan for our players," Eberflus said.