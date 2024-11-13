        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          2025 NFL free agents: Early top-25 ranking and predictions

          Could Sam Darnold, Tee Higgins and Jevon Holland get paid big money in 2025 free agency? Illustration by ESPN
          • Matt Bowen
            Close
            Matt Bowen
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Former NFL safety Matt Bowen is a veteran of four teams over seven seasons, and now provides analysis for ESPN Insider.
            Follow on X
          • Jeremy Fowler
            Close
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
            Follow on X
          Nov 13, 2024, 11:45 AM

          We're officially into the second half of the 2024 NFL season, so many teams will soon start thinking about their offseason plans -- and 2025 free agency. The negotiation period will begin March 10, and free agents will be able to officially sign two days later on March 12.

          Sure, that's four months away, but we're getting an early start. NFL analyst Matt Bowen looked at the current group of players primed to hit unrestricted free agency (expiring contracts or deals in line to void) and ranked the top 25 who might be available. Only two quarterbacks make the list, but Bowen stacked multiple playmakers on both sides of the ball, including one standout receiver at No. 1. Factors in making the list included age, positional value (the pair of QBs get a boost), expected future production and scheme versatility.

          But players don't always reach free agency just because their contracts are expiring! Dak Prescott, Justin Jefferson, Derrick Brown and L'Jarius Sneed were all named on our way-too-early look at the class back in March, and they've all signed big extensions. We'll see more extensions and a few franchise tags before free agency, just as players will join the free agent pool via cuts. And because many of the players listed below will ultimately re-up with their current franchises, senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler weighed in with the latest buzz on whether each might be re-signed or franchise-tagged by their 2024 team.

          Note: All ages are as of Sept. 4, 2025, a rough estimate of when the 2025 season might begin.

          More 2025 offseason prep from :
          Biggest team needs | Top draft prospects