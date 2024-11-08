Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and we're now pushing into the second half of the season. Some teams have Super Bowl aspirations, others already are looking ahead to the 2025 offseason.

Several teams' playoff hopes are still alive, with 19 having at least a 25% chance to make it to the postseason, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). The other 13 franchises -- including nine with only two wins -- might already be shifting their focus to free agency in March and the 2025 draft in April, where they'll address roster holes and make offseason improvements.

We asked NFL analyst Aaron Schatz and draft insiders Matt Miller and Jordan Reid to take an early look at the biggest offseason needs for all 32 teams. Schatz evaluated the positions each could target in 2025, while Miller and Reid picked a draft prospect who could fit with each organization. We also included each team's potential first-round pick in April's draft (based on the FPI's projections) and 2025 salary cap space (per Roster Management System). Let's start with the Cardinals and go in alphabetical order:

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH