With the 2024 NFL trade deadline looming -- it's at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5 -- we're tracking every in-season deal. We also have the latest buzz on which players could be moved next and which teams might be looking to upgrade -- or add extra draft picks.

Things got started with the Seahawks trading with the Jaguars for defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris on Oct. 14. But the Jets made the biggest splash so far, landing wide receiver Davante Adams from the Raiders the next day. Here's what you need to know know, with updates at the top.

Oct. 16

Two of the top wide receivers available on the trade market, Davante Adams and Amari Cooper, were dealt this week, but neither to the Kansas City Chiefs. That's not to the dismay of Mahomes, who said the Chiefs have enough talent at wide receiver to get where they want to go.

"I have extreme confidence with the guys that are on that football field,'' Mahomes said.

Oct. 15

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired running back Cam Akers for the second time in 12 months, this time from the Houston Texans in an exchange of 2026 conditional draft choices, the team confirmed Tuesday. The Vikings will send a conditional 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Texans in exchange for a conditional 2026 seventh-round draft pick.

The Buffalo Bills acquired Amari Cooper in a trade Tuesday with the Cleveland Browns, adding a true No. 1 wide receiver for star quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills received Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round draft pick for a 2025 third-round pick and a seventh-round selection in 2026.

The New York Jets are expected to finalize a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for wide receiver Davante Adams, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. It will be for a conditional third-round pick that can turn into a second-round pick, per sources. And the Raiders are not paying any of Adams' remaining salary; the Jets will be assuming the balance of it.

Oct. 14

The Seattle Seahawks are acquiring defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Seattle is giving up a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Robertson-Harris, 31, gives the Seahawks a reinforcement for a defense that has been short-handed over the past three weeks and has struggled against the run.

Oct. 2

Carolina wide receiver Diontae Johnson has come up in trade speculation as a potential fit for teams like the Chiefs, but Carolina coach Dave Canales doesn't "see that happening."

Johnson, 28, is in the last year of a two-year, $36,710,000 deal he signed while in Pittsburgh, fueling speculation that Carolina (1-3) would trade Johnson before the Nov. 5 trade deadline for value instead of risking losing him in free agency.

Oct. 1

Where should Adams go? And what should the Raiders expect in return? Let's get a sense of what the Adams trade market might look like in advance of the deadline.

Sept. 20

Could Devin Singletary, Russell Wilson or Budda Baker be on the move? Here's our way-too-early look at 15 players who might end up being on the move between now and the deadline, along with where they could end up.