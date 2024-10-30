        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          NFL Week 9 latest buzz, predictions, questions, fantasy tips

          • Dan Graziano
            Close
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news. Dan also contributes to Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, Sunday NFL Countdown and Fantasy Football Now. He is a New Jersey native who joined ESPN in 2011, and he is also the author of two published novels. You can follow Dan on Twitter via @DanGrazianoESPN.
            Follow on X
          • Jeremy Fowler
            Close
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
            Follow on X
          Oct 30, 2024, 10:50 AM

          Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season has arrived, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the slate of games. Plus, they pick out which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          But this week, they are focusing mainly on the looming trade deadline (Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET). Who are the most likely players to be dealt, and who is getting under-the-radar interest? Which teams could be most intriguing in the lead-up to the deadline, and which trades would just make too much sense? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 9.

          Jump to a section:
          Most likely trade candidates
          Under-the-radar trade candidates
          Trade proposals | Intriguing deadline teams
          Fantasy tips | Latest buzz and notes

          Who is the player most likely to be traded over the next week -- and where could he go?