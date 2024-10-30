Open Extended Reactions

Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season has arrived, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the slate of games. Plus, they pick out which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

But this week, they are focusing mainly on the looming trade deadline (Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET). Who are the most likely players to be dealt, and who is getting under-the-radar interest? Which teams could be most intriguing in the lead-up to the deadline, and which trades would just make too much sense? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 9.

Jump to a section:

Most likely trade candidates

Under-the-radar trade candidates

Trade proposals | Intriguing deadline teams

Fantasy tips | Latest buzz and notes

Who is the player most likely to be traded over the next week -- and where could he go?