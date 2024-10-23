Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. ET -- just under two weeks away. We've already seen a few moves, including big wide receiver acquisitions for the Jets (Davante Adams), Bills (Amari Cooper) and Chiefs (DeAndre Hopkins). But what's coming next in the trade market? We're previewing the deadline for all 32 teams.

First, we took a quick look at where each team stands through Week 7, via ESPN's Football Power Index projections. NFL analyst Aaron Schatz named one key short-term need that could be addressed for all 32 rosters. Then NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano leaned on their reporting to predict whether each team will be active before the deadline, and if so, whether it will be adding to the roster or trading away players. Our NFL Nation reporters picked out one candidate to be moved, and NFL analyst Ben Solak and analytics writer Seth Walder found possible fits -- players each team should pursue.

Here's everything you need to know for each team heading into the deadline.

Chance to make playoffs: 29.6%

Projected first-round draft slot: 14

Schatz's key position of need: Cornerback

Adding, subtracting or sitting it out? Subtracting, with the chance to sit it out. The Cardinals are trying to win in 2024 while planning for the future. That's a balance that breeds patience, which is why I expect GM Monti Ossenfort to hold onto his picks. Safety Budda Baker would elicit trade interest if Ossenfort wants to give the free-agent-to-be a chance to earn a new contract elsewhere. -- Fowler

Who could be on the move? Baker. The six-time Pro Bowl safety wanted a new deal during the 2023 offseason, and when he didn't get it, he asked for a trade. He didn't get that either, but he did get extra money added to his current deal -- a Band-Aid of sorts. Teams know this and will come calling to see if they can convince the Cardinals to part ways with him to get something in return now. But he has 67 tackles this season and is the heart of Arizona's defense, so moving him at this point would be a blow to the growth of that unit. -- Josh Weinfuss

Which player should they target? Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II. I'm not sure the Browns would really part with Newsome, but the Cardinals should be first on the phone if so. Newsome has inside-outside versatility and strength in both zone and man coverage. He would immediately slot in as the desperately needed CB1 in Arizona, while the rest of the young players on the depth chart fight for the remaining spots. -- Solak