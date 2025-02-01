Open Extended Reactions

The LA Clippers have traded forward P.J. Tucker, center Mo Bamba, a future second-round pick and cash to the Utah Jazz for forward Drew Eubanks and guard Patty Mills, the teams announced Saturday

Tucker did not play for the Clippers this season. He stepped away from the team in October, with the two sides reportedly in agreement to find him a different situation.

The move puts the Clippers $4 million below the luxury tax threshold, giving them more flexibility ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Tucker, 39, is in the final season of a three-year, $33 million deal he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022 before being traded to the Clippers.

Bamba, the sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft, was averaging 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 28 games for the Clippers this season in a reserve role behind Ivica Zubac.

Mills, 36, signed with the Jazz in the offseason and is in his 16th season in the NBA. In 17 appearances this season, the veteran guard is averaging 4.4 points per game.

Eubanks, who turns 28 Saturday, signed a two-year deal with the Jazz in the offseason and was averaging 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 37 games for Utah. The Clippers will be his fifth NBA team since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.