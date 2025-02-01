PHILADELPHIA -- Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook left Denver's 137-134 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night because of left hamstring tightness and did not return.

Westbrook, who had 4 points, 7 assists and 6 turnovers in 25 minutes, exited 50 seconds into the fourth quarter after a quick timeout by Nuggets coach Michael Malone, and though the team listed him as questionable, he never returned.

Malone didn't give an update on Westbrook's status, though he noted Westbrook had "a big smile on his face" after Denver's victory. And though Westbrook didn't speak to the media postgame, he left the arena without a limp.

The Nuggets will close a five-game road trip across eight days Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, the second of a back-to-back set.

After losing the first three games of the road trip in Minnesota, Chicago and New York, Denver appeared headed for another loss. The Nuggets were trailing 123-122 after reigning MVP Nikola Jokic committed a travel with 2:39 remaining.

But then, over the final 2:30, Jokic went 4-for-4 from the field for 11 points and assisted on Christian Braun's layup -- the only shot attempt by another Nugget during that stretch -- to close out the game and snap Denver's three-game losing streak.

"That's just what he does," Braun, who will return to the starting lineup if Westbrook has to miss time, said of Jokic. "He made some big plays for us, and that's who he is."

Since Westbrook entered Denver's starting lineup Dec. 27, he has averaged 14.2 points, 6.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 53.8% from the field. It was unclear whether Westbrook would remain in the starting lineup over Braun as Denver has slowly been working Aaron Gordon back into the lineup after a calf injury. On Wednesday, Gordon returned to the starting five and Braun went to the bench as the Nuggets lost to the Knicks.

"Never an easy decision," Malone said Wednesday. "Christian Braun has been great for us this year. Not good -- he's been great. And he's done everything that's been asked of him. But I just like keeping Russell out there.

"I think the Russ-and-Nikola dynamic is the best two-man combination in the NBA right now, and I didn't want to disrupt their rhythm."