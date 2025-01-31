Open Extended Reactions

Visual Concepts has pushed its final round of NBA 2K25 ratings updates live ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend in February 2025.

LeBron James headlines the new set of changes with a slight boost to his overall rating. Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan showed some improvement as well, but the biggest gain this season is for Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware, whose overall rating jumped up by six points. All of these changes are reflected in NBA 2K25 Season 4.

James' overall rating moved up to 96, after a single-point increase that Visual Concepts attributed to his performance in the preceding weeks. During that time, James had 23.4 points and 7.6 rebounds, along with 9.6 assists -- the latter of which is the third-best streak in the NBA, behind James Harden's 10.1 and Nikola Jokic's 11.7.

"Forty years old and amid Year 22 in the NBA, LeBron James continues to amaze and fend off Father Time," Visual Concepts said in the update. "The NBA's all-time leading scorer is in uncharted territory, giving longevity at the professional level new meaning. The sun may be setting on LeBron's transcendent career, but as long as he continues to deliver historic performances his NBA 2K rating will continue to rise."

DeRozan's overall rating sits at 87 after a one-point increase with this new update. Visual Concepts pointed out the increase in DeRozan's points per game average as the rationale for his ratings bump. He went from 21.3 per game to 25.1 in the past two weeks, following Kings coach Mike Brown's departure.

Ware, the 7-foot Heat center, ends January 2025 with an 80 overall rating, up six points from his previous rating.

"Rookie Kel'el Ware's increased minutes and production as a starter have been a beacon of positivity for the franchise and [Miami] Heat fans," Visual Concepts said.

Following Ware's debut as the No. 15 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, his minutes increased from 15 to 29.5 per game, with a corresponding rise in points and rebounds per game as well. Visual Concepts says this performance has Ware ranking at 25th out of 448 players for the past two weeks.