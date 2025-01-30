Open Extended Reactions

Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PlayStation 5, over three years after developer Playground Games launched it on Xbox Series X|S. The studio, which is working with Panic Button and Turn 10 Studios on the PS5 port, made the announcement in a blog post on Thursday, but stopped short of giving a specific release date beyond "spring 2025."

"With nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content, our team is excited to announce that this spring, PlayStation 5 players will be able to explore Mexico's beautiful roads and experience the Horizon Festival for the first time," Playground said in the blog post.

Playground also said the Forza team is working on a free new update for Forza Horizon 5 owners on all platforms called Horizon Realms. This update -- which does not yet have a release date -- will include a curated selection of Evolving Worlds, Playground's name for seasonal objectives, such as smashing Christmas trees or New Year's lanterns in the open world while driving a specific car. Completing these rewards players with currency they can use to buy, upgrade and accessorize new cars. Playground also teased "surprises" in Horizon Realms that the studio will announce at a later date.

Forza Horizon 5 is an open-world racing game where players take part in off-road and more formal races, explore a vast Mexican-inspired map and collect hundreds of cars that they can use in any challenge throughout the game. It launched to critical acclaim on Nov. 9, 2021, and Playground said more than 10 million people played Forza Horizon 5 in its first week.

Microsoft purchased Playground Games in 2018 and classes it under its Xbox Games Studios category, a group of studios that primarily made games only for Xbox platforms. Since early 2024, Xbox has adopted a different strategy where it releases its first-party games on other platforms some time after their original launch. Hi-Fi Rush and the medieval mystery game Pentiment launched on Nintendo Switch in early 2024, while Xbox published Rare's pirate game Sea of Thieves on PlayStation 5 in April 2024. MachineGames plans to launch Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PlayStation 5 sometime in spring 2025 as well.