Nintendo has revealed the Switch 2 following weeks of speculation, and showed a brief segment of Mario Kart 9 footage as well. The Switch 2 will launch sometime in 2025, and the company will air a Nintendo Direct -- the company's name for its product showcases -- dedicated to the new console on April 2, 2025.

The Switch 2 reveal trailer highlights a few key differences between it and the original system. It's larger than its predecessor, though Nintendo hasn't released specifications yet, and its Joy-Con controllers attach via magnets, instead of sitting on rails. Nintendo also showed a new USB-C port on the Switch 2's top, next to the audio jack, and a new button on the right Joy-Con below the home button.

Nintendo confirmed that the Switch 2 is backward compatible, meaning it can play physical and digital games released for the original Switch, and there will be games that launch exclusively for the new system.

The Mario Kart 9 footage near the end of the reveal trailer shows Mario, Luigi (in a new kart design), Yoshi, Bowser, Donkey Kong, Daisy, Rosaline, and Peach on a new desert track called the Super Mario Bros. Circuit. Peach and Yoshi are on motorcycles, so that feature returns from the original Switch's best-selling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Following the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo will host a series of hands-on experiences around the world, where people with a Nintendo Account, a free service Nintendo provides, can play the new console at a demo station. The locations and times are below.

North America

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania:

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia:

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, To be announced

Taipei, To be announced

Ticket registration will open for these on Jan. 17, 2025, at 5 p.m. Eastern via Nintendo's website, and registration closes on Jan. 26, 2025. Nintendo said the U.S. events are open to U.S. residents only.