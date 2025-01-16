        <
        >

          Nintendo reveals Switch 2, teases Mario Kart 9

          The Nintendo Switch 2 will be releasing in 2025. Nintentdo
          • Josh Broadwell
          Jan 16, 2025, 02:45 PM

          Nintendo has revealed the Switch 2 following weeks of speculation, and showed a brief segment of Mario Kart 9 footage as well. The Switch 2 will launch sometime in 2025, and the company will air a Nintendo Direct -- the company's name for its product showcases -- dedicated to the new console on April 2, 2025.

          The Switch 2 reveal trailer highlights a few key differences between it and the original system. It's larger than its predecessor, though Nintendo hasn't released specifications yet, and its Joy-Con controllers attach via magnets, instead of sitting on rails. Nintendo also showed a new USB-C port on the Switch 2's top, next to the audio jack, and a new button on the right Joy-Con below the home button.

          Nintendo confirmed that the Switch 2 is backward compatible, meaning it can play physical and digital games released for the original Switch, and there will be games that launch exclusively for the new system.

          The Mario Kart 9 footage near the end of the reveal trailer shows Mario, Luigi (in a new kart design), Yoshi, Bowser, Donkey Kong, Daisy, Rosaline, and Peach on a new desert track called the Super Mario Bros. Circuit. Peach and Yoshi are on motorcycles, so that feature returns from the original Switch's best-selling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

          Following the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo will host a series of hands-on experiences around the world, where people with a Nintendo Account, a free service Nintendo provides, can play the new console at a demo station. The locations and times are below.

          North America

          • New York, April 4-6, 2025

          • Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

          • Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

          • Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

          Europe

          • Paris, April 4-6, 2025

          • London, April 11-13, 2025

          • Milan, April 25-27, 2025

          • Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

          • Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

          • Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

          Oceania:

          • Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

          Asia:

          • Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

          • Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

          • Hong Kong, To be announced

          • Taipei, To be announced

          Ticket registration will open for these on Jan. 17, 2025, at 5 p.m. Eastern via Nintendo's website, and registration closes on Jan. 26, 2025. Nintendo said the U.S. events are open to U.S. residents only.