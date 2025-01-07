Open Extended Reactions

Kenny Omega entered the wrestling ring for the first time in over a year for Wrestle Dynasty 2025, and he had some high-profile accompaniment as well.

On Sunday, Omega walked into the Tokyo Dome to the sound of a new song by Final Fantasy XIV composer Masayoshi Soken, penned just for the occasion. Singer and songwriter Jason Charles Miller provided the song's main vocals, and Nobuo Uematsu, who composed the scores for the first six Final Fantasy games, made a special voice appearance.

Omega teased Soken's new song in a post on X the day before Wrestle Dynasty. Square Enix hasn't officially released a clean version of the song, but brief snippets can be heard in footage from Wrestle Dynasty.

#AEW's Kenny Omega's entrance at #njWD featuring new entrance music



Per Omega, the music was created by Final Fantasy 14 & 16 composer Masayoshi Soken, with vocals from Jason Miller and a special voice by Nobuo Uematsu.pic.twitter.com/vpKRe7SW6J — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) January 5, 2025

Soken won two awards for his work on the soundtrack for 2023's Final Fantasy XVI and has also composed for Square Enix's online multiplayer game Final Fantasy XIV since 2013. Miller sang Close in the Distance, one of the themes of Final Fantasy XIV's award-winning expansion Endwalker, and is a lead member of the industrial rock band Godhead.

Omega frequently makes video games part of his routine. In 2019, he worked with Undertale creator Toby Fox on an animated special for his entrance and appeared dressed as the indie game's mascot character, Sans the Skeleton. Then, in 2023, he appeared dressed as Final Fantasy VII villain Sephiroth, accompanied by Sephiroth's theme song "One-Winged Angel." He also appeared in Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Like A Dragon: Ishin, as a character on a playing card who could join a battle as an ally in a side mode.

The night was a noteworthy one for more than just music. It marks the first time Wrestle Dynasty, a partnership between Japanese group New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling, took place in Japan and the first time Omega appeared in a wrestling match since the end of 2023. He underwent surgery for diverticulitis in May 2024 and spent the rest of the year in recovery.